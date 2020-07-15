All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like Lake Johnson Mews.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
Lake Johnson Mews
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:48 AM

Lake Johnson Mews

4233 Avent Ferry Rd · (919) 583-6917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
- $500 Off Move-in Costs on Available 3-bedroom Apartments (Must move-in by 8/8/20. Valid for 3 to 13-month lease terms). - Half-off Application Fee (for new applicants only) until 8/8/20.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4233 Avent Ferry Rd, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4325-1 · Avail. Aug 7

$956

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 4237-4 · Avail. Sep 11

$976

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 4203-4 · Avail. Sep 12

$976

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4205-2 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 4307 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1360 sqft

Unit 4211-2 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1360 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4333-3 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,433

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Johnson Mews.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
trash valet
valet service
cats allowed
coffee bar
package receiving
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Our apartment rentals alongside Lake Johnson boast some of the finest views North Carolina has to offer. Featuring over 5 miles of paved and unpaved nature trails at Lake Johnson Park with access to boat rentals, sailing, kayaking, and fishing, you can enjoy a peaceful lakefront living inside the I-440 beltline and just four miles from downtown Raleigh. Relax on your private patio or balcony and enjoy your beautiful lakefront view. Featuring newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes that include: Valet Waste removal from your doorstep 5 nights a week and complimentary internet access at the clubhouse & pool! Our professional on-site management team and 24-hour accredited maintenance staff work together to provide you with the service you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Starting at $250 to full months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 reservation fee
Additional: Trash fee: $20-$30 (depends on units)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for one pet and $500 for two pets
limit: 2 Pet Max.
rent: $20 for 1 pet; $40 for 2 pets
restrictions: 80 lb max. Breed Restrictions Apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Johnson Mews have any available units?
Lake Johnson Mews has 10 units available starting at $956 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Lake Johnson Mews have?
Some of Lake Johnson Mews's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Johnson Mews currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Johnson Mews is offering the following rent specials: - $500 Off Move-in Costs on Available 3-bedroom Apartments (Must move-in by 8/8/20. Valid for 3 to 13-month lease terms). - Half-off Application Fee (for new applicants only) until 8/8/20.
Is Lake Johnson Mews pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Johnson Mews is pet friendly.
Does Lake Johnson Mews offer parking?
No, Lake Johnson Mews does not offer parking.
Does Lake Johnson Mews have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lake Johnson Mews offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Johnson Mews have a pool?
Yes, Lake Johnson Mews has a pool.
Does Lake Johnson Mews have accessible units?
No, Lake Johnson Mews does not have accessible units.
Does Lake Johnson Mews have units with dishwashers?
No, Lake Johnson Mews does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Lake Johnson Mews?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shamrock
740 Smallwood Dr
Raleigh, NC 27605
Boylan Apartments
817 Hillsborough St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
Brentwood West
3831 Brentwood Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Edgewater on Lake Lynn
3230 Stream Side Rd
Raleigh, NC 27613
North Hills at Town Center
4625 Millbrook Green Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
Centerview at Crossroads
1310 Silver Sage Dr
Raleigh, NC 27606

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly Places
Raleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity