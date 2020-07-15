Lake Johnson Mews

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court trash valet valet service cats allowed coffee bar package receiving

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Our apartment rentals alongside Lake Johnson boast some of the finest views North Carolina has to offer. Featuring over 5 miles of paved and unpaved nature trails at Lake Johnson Park with access to boat rentals, sailing, kayaking, and fishing, you can enjoy a peaceful lakefront living inside the I-440 beltline and just four miles from downtown Raleigh. Relax on your private patio or balcony and enjoy your beautiful lakefront view. Featuring newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes that include: Valet Waste removal from your doorstep 5 nights a week and complimentary internet access at the clubhouse & pool! Our professional on-site management team and 24-hour accredited maintenance staff work together to provide you with the service you deserve.