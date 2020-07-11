Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool internet access package receiving accessible parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments online portal playground

Regatta at Lake Lynn apartments in Raleigh, North Carolina offers newly renovated apartments with an unbeatable location. Comfortable, affordable, and newly renovated, this welcoming community is a great place to call home. We offer an assortment of amenities to make your life easier, including online rent payments, on-site professional management and maintenance, and access to the best amenities for the outdoor enthusiast. Find your new home today!