All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like Regatta at Lake Lynn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
Regatta at Lake Lynn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:34 AM

Regatta at Lake Lynn

3000 Inland Trl · (225) 412-7333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3000 Inland Trl, Raleigh, NC 27613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0514 · Avail. Aug 26

$912

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit 0517 · Avail. Sep 2

$912

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit 3214 · Avail. Sep 30

$912

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

See 39+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2621 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,076

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 3112 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,187

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 3111 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,187

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

See 26+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regatta at Lake Lynn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
internet access
package receiving
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
playground
Regatta at Lake Lynn apartments in Raleigh, North Carolina offers newly renovated apartments with an unbeatable location. Comfortable, affordable, and newly renovated, this welcoming community is a great place to call home. We offer an assortment of amenities to make your life easier, including online rent payments, on-site professional management and maintenance, and access to the best amenities for the outdoor enthusiast. Find your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 4 months, 5 months, 6 months, 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 non-refundable fee or $99 non-refundable bond
Move-in Fees: $200 administrative fee - utilities separate charges
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $16/month; Renters Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: non-aggressive (or mix thereof), non-exotic pets limit 70 lbs.
Parking Details: Parking in front of homes. Surface lot. Surface lot is available. Please call for complete parking informaiton.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regatta at Lake Lynn have any available units?
Regatta at Lake Lynn has 71 units available starting at $912 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Regatta at Lake Lynn have?
Some of Regatta at Lake Lynn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regatta at Lake Lynn currently offering any rent specials?
Regatta at Lake Lynn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regatta at Lake Lynn pet-friendly?
Yes, Regatta at Lake Lynn is pet friendly.
Does Regatta at Lake Lynn offer parking?
Yes, Regatta at Lake Lynn offers parking.
Does Regatta at Lake Lynn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Regatta at Lake Lynn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Regatta at Lake Lynn have a pool?
Yes, Regatta at Lake Lynn has a pool.
Does Regatta at Lake Lynn have accessible units?
Yes, Regatta at Lake Lynn has accessible units.
Does Regatta at Lake Lynn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regatta at Lake Lynn has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Regatta at Lake Lynn?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Anderson Hills
231 Calibre Chase Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
Lexington Farms
3409 Mill Tree Rd
Raleigh, NC 27612
Clarion Crossing
1141 Crab Orchard Dr
Raleigh, NC 27606
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
The Gramercy
650 West North Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
Vine North Hills
500 Saint Albans Drive
Raleigh, NC 27609
Richmond Hills Apartments
2251 Charles Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly Places
Raleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity