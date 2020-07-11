Regatta at Lake Lynn

Lease Length: 3 months, 4 months, 5 months, 6 months, 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 non-refundable fee or $99 non-refundable bond
Move-in Fees: $200 administrative fee - utilities separate charges
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $16/month; Renters Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: non-aggressive (or mix thereof), non-exotic pets limit 70 lbs.
Parking Details: Parking in front of homes. Surface lot. Surface lot is available. Please call for complete parking informaiton.