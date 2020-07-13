All apartments in Raleigh
Lofts at Midtown

214 Loft Ln · (919) 289-8575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

214 Loft Ln, Raleigh, NC 27609

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 053 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,072

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 068 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,101

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 120 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,172

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 030 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,182

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 136 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,292

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1045 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lofts at Midtown.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
trash valet
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
playground
tennis court
At Lofts at Midtown youll experience life at the heart of North Raleighs most authentic neighborhoods North Hills, Falls of Neuse, and Six Forks. From the most delectable foodie havens and organic markets to neighborhood gatherings, and unique experiences, Lofts at Midtown is perfectly placed in the center of all that North Raleigh has to offer. Lofts at Midtown features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom urban lofts with a brilliant take on timeless and modern charm. With clean and uninterrupted floor plans, this open concept is a nod to an eclectic and mid-century modern style. Each loft has been thoughtfully redesigned with luxury vinyl flooring, natural wood exterior accents, and stainless silver appliances. Midtown's modern living expands with a fully enhanced clubhouse, 24 -hour fitness hub, cyber caf. Grind, brew and enjoy a cup of fresh Starbucks coffee while relaxing in a sleek, creative environment steps away from your loft home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 for 1 pet, $450 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lofts at Midtown have any available units?
Lofts at Midtown has 8 units available starting at $1,072 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Lofts at Midtown have?
Some of Lofts at Midtown's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofts at Midtown currently offering any rent specials?
Lofts at Midtown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lofts at Midtown pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofts at Midtown is pet friendly.
Does Lofts at Midtown offer parking?
Yes, Lofts at Midtown offers parking.
Does Lofts at Midtown have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lofts at Midtown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofts at Midtown have a pool?
Yes, Lofts at Midtown has a pool.
Does Lofts at Midtown have accessible units?
No, Lofts at Midtown does not have accessible units.
Does Lofts at Midtown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lofts at Midtown has units with dishwashers.
