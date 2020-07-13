Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly trash valet parking 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access playground tennis court

At Lofts at Midtown youll experience life at the heart of North Raleighs most authentic neighborhoods North Hills, Falls of Neuse, and Six Forks. From the most delectable foodie havens and organic markets to neighborhood gatherings, and unique experiences, Lofts at Midtown is perfectly placed in the center of all that North Raleigh has to offer. Lofts at Midtown features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom urban lofts with a brilliant take on timeless and modern charm. With clean and uninterrupted floor plans, this open concept is a nod to an eclectic and mid-century modern style. Each loft has been thoughtfully redesigned with luxury vinyl flooring, natural wood exterior accents, and stainless silver appliances. Midtown's modern living expands with a fully enhanced clubhouse, 24 -hour fitness hub, cyber caf. Grind, brew and enjoy a cup of fresh Starbucks coffee while relaxing in a sleek, creative environment steps away from your loft home.