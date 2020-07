Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance fire pit hot tub

Take a relaxing dip in your resort-style pool, browse Facebook or emails with our free poolside and clubhouse WiFi access. Feel the burn in our 24-hour fitness center with the latest in cardio equipment.Your newly-renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes at Regency Place give you high-end features such as gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves, granite countertops, palladium windows, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, built-in bookshelves, upgraded flooring and brushed nickel lighting fixtures.