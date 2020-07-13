/
pet friendly apartments
170 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,297
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!
622 Monterey Pine Drive
622 Monterey Pine Drive, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2100 sqft
Close to downtown Fuquay Varina. 4bdr/3 bath home. Open floorplan with vaulted ceiling in family room.Beautiful 1st floor master with cathedral ceiling, master bath has dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower, large walk in closet.
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
108 W Marsha Gayle Ct
108 West Marsha Gayle Court, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2117 sqft
Cape Cod on 1.5 acres in Fuquay Varina - Eat-in kitchen with appliances, 1st floor Master and second bedroom on first floor, living room and huge family room that opens to deck and 2 car garage. Upstairs has a bedroom, full bath and a den/office.
208 Atwood Drive
208 Atwood Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3015 sqft
Available 07/06; Small pets OK. Call 919-710-8070 to view. Stunning Estate home w/just over 3000sqft-4 bedrooms/bonus/sunroom 2 car garage backing up to walking trails located in pool comm. 1st floor bedrm is perfect for guests or a private office.
127 Misty Pike Drive
127 Misty Pike Dr, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2114 sqft
Brand new 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath single family home with open layout. SS appliances, Granite counter top. Huge backyard. Conveniently located off of 401 and Ten-Ten rd. Walk able distance to shopping. 15 min to Raleigh downtown.
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with screened-in patios/balconies, 9-foot ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis courts and business center. Run errands at nearby Garner Towne Square. Minutes from I-40.
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1250 sqft
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Lenoxplace at Garner Station
1100 Lenoxplace Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1168 sqft
All units offer large closets, patios and balconies, along with in-unit washers and dryers. On-site amenities include a fitness center, garages, guest rooms, media room and pool. Situated near downtown just off Garner Station.
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in
1504 Burchcrest Drive
1504 Burchcrest, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom two bath ranch in the heart of Garner. Granite Kitchen with tile back splash with stainless appliances. Large secondary bedrooms and open floor plan concept. large deck over looking fenced in backyard.
240 Milpass Drive
240 Milpass Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1670 sqft
Light and Bright Holly Springs home. Large fenced corner lot with patio and fire-pit. Inside you will find an open first floor with tons of natural light. Large eat-in kitchen with Island.
8300 Lawdraker Road
8300 Lawdraker Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1322 sqft
Features fresh paint, Large family room with hardwood floors, Eat-in kitchen. Brand new SS refrigerator is pending for delivery. Private backyard - 2 acres wooded lot. Minutes to Crossroad Shopping Center and Crowder Park.
301 Saranac Ridge Drive
301 Saranac Ridge Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2250 sqft
Available 08/01; Small pets OK. Wonderful home in prime Holly Springs location nestled on a private lot! This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home w/2 car garage backs up to woods. Luxury Vinyl Plank and fresh paint greats you as you walk in to this updated home.
200 Shadow Mist Ct
200 Shadow Mist Court, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
3119 sqft
This area is extremely popular for its close knit neighborhood environment, high end employment opportunities, and overall quality of living. Enjoy major gorgeous shopping centers, a wide array of restaurants, shops, and services.
6833 Landingham Drive
6833 Landingham Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2449 sqft
Available for Move In after July 16, 2020! Gorgeous 3 bed 2.5 bath home nestled on 4.6 acres in the private community of Landingham in Willow Spring, NC.
3017 Ivory Bluff Trail
3017 Ivory Bluff Trail, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2700 sqft
Exceptional custom-built home located in highly sought after Ivory Hills Subd. 1st floor master suite + 2 other good sized bedrooms located on main level. Two story family room w/ stone fireplace.
114 Butterbiggins Lane
114 Butterbiggins Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2454 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/12/2020! Great town home in Scots Laurel! Entry level offers bonus & half bath. Large family room with gas fireplace. Stainless steel appliances & hardwoods in kitchen + center island.
1536 Onyx Creek
1536 Onyx Creek Drive, Cary, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
1536 Onyx Creek Available 05/22/20 Hard to find 5 bedroom in EXC Cary Location! Available May 22! First floor bedroom, master br and 3 other bedrooms upstairs - Available May 22, 2020! Beautiful house in a very desirable location and a great
2014 East Williams Street
2014 East Williams Street, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home has a bathroom in each of its spacious bedrooms. It is newly painted and has washer/dryer hookups. Has a very large backyard. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
