Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic 3 story townhome that is close to EVERYTHING! Shopping, food, 5-40,Us-1 and RTP. # bedrooms rooms on 3rd floor and huge bonus room on lower level. Bonus room has full bathroom and a closet so it could be used as a 4th bedroom. Also has a private entrance. Master has two large walk in closets and a stunning master bath. Schedule your viewing today!