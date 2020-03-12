801 Moratuck Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

ITB location offers easy access to I-440, is within a half mile of Trader Joe's, Wegman's & Midtown East shopping center, and Dock 1053. It's less than a ten minute drive to North Hills and Downtown Raleigh, and walking distance to Pourworks and Tapout Fitness. The neighborhood also has direct access to the Raleigh Greenway!



The 750 sq ft, 1 bed 1.5 bath condo has brand new kitchen appliances and HVAC system. The central air filter is replaced for you every two months, and an annual quality assessment of the unit's major appliances and amenities is conducted by the management.



One cat or dog up to 30 pounds is welcome with a single $300 payment and $10/month pet rent.



Come join the Atlantic Place II community!