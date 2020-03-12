All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

801 Moratuck Dr

801 Moratuck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

801 Moratuck Drive, Raleigh, NC 27604

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
ITB location offers easy access to I-440, is within a half mile of Trader Joe's, Wegman's & Midtown East shopping center, and Dock 1053. It's less than a ten minute drive to North Hills and Downtown Raleigh, and walking distance to Pourworks and Tapout Fitness. The neighborhood also has direct access to the Raleigh Greenway!

The 750 sq ft, 1 bed 1.5 bath condo has brand new kitchen appliances and HVAC system. The central air filter is replaced for you every two months, and an annual quality assessment of the unit's major appliances and amenities is conducted by the management.

One cat or dog up to 30 pounds is welcome with a single $300 payment and $10/month pet rent.

Come join the Atlantic Place II community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Moratuck Dr have any available units?
801 Moratuck Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Moratuck Dr have?
Some of 801 Moratuck Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Moratuck Dr currently offering any rent specials?
801 Moratuck Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Moratuck Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Moratuck Dr is pet friendly.
Does 801 Moratuck Dr offer parking?
Yes, 801 Moratuck Dr does offer parking.
Does 801 Moratuck Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Moratuck Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Moratuck Dr have a pool?
No, 801 Moratuck Dr does not have a pool.
Does 801 Moratuck Dr have accessible units?
No, 801 Moratuck Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Moratuck Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Moratuck Dr has units with dishwashers.
