Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgerous townhome in the perfect location! Stunning hardwood floors throughout

entire first floor! Large kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash

, stainless steel appliances & pantry! Master bedroom has two windows that bring

in a lot of natural light and vaulted ceilings! His and hers closets! Master bath has

dual vanity & large walk in shower! Good sized guest room w/ private bath!

Washer/dryer included! Dining room light is different. Community pool! NO PETS!

Video Available!