4805 lancashire drive

Spacious 4 Bdrm 2.5 Bath in Brittany Woods - Property Id: 302091



Charming 4 bdrm 2.5 bath house for rent in North Raleigh. Conveniently located within walking distance to Lake Lynn, and has multiple nearby grocery stores and restaurants. Located in the Brittany Woods Neighborhood, you will have access to the community pool, playground and tennis courts. Additionally, this property is in the Leesville school district.



If you are looking for a short term rental (6 months) this is the perfect fit for you! This property is fully furnished with a stocked kitchen so it is move in ready for all of your entertaining needs! Upstairs the spacious master bdrm has two sizeable closets leading to the en suite master bathroom.



Downstairs, you will find a spacious living room with 48 in TV and entertainment center. The dining room offers a buffet & china cabinet filled with serving ware. Outside, you will find a large screened in porch with sofa, cushioned chairs and outdoor dining room. Relax here while enjoying the charcoal grill!

No Pets Allowed



