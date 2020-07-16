All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

4805 lancashire drive

4805 Lancashire Drive · (252) 256-3026
Location

4805 Lancashire Drive, Raleigh, NC 27613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Spacious 4 Bdrm 2.5 Bath in Brittany Woods - Property Id: 302091

Charming 4 bdrm 2.5 bath house for rent in North Raleigh. Conveniently located within walking distance to Lake Lynn, and has multiple nearby grocery stores and restaurants. Located in the Brittany Woods Neighborhood, you will have access to the community pool, playground and tennis courts. Additionally, this property is in the Leesville school district.

If you are looking for a short term rental (6 months) this is the perfect fit for you! This property is fully furnished with a stocked kitchen so it is move in ready for all of your entertaining needs! Upstairs the spacious master bdrm has two sizeable closets leading to the en suite master bathroom.

Downstairs, you will find a spacious living room with 48 in TV and entertainment center. The dining room offers a buffet & china cabinet filled with serving ware. Outside, you will find a large screened in porch with sofa, cushioned chairs and outdoor dining room. Relax here while enjoying the charcoal grill!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302091
Property Id 302091

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 lancashire drive have any available units?
4805 lancashire drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 lancashire drive have?
Some of 4805 lancashire drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 lancashire drive currently offering any rent specials?
4805 lancashire drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 lancashire drive pet-friendly?
No, 4805 lancashire drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 4805 lancashire drive offer parking?
No, 4805 lancashire drive does not offer parking.
Does 4805 lancashire drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4805 lancashire drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 lancashire drive have a pool?
Yes, 4805 lancashire drive has a pool.
Does 4805 lancashire drive have accessible units?
No, 4805 lancashire drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 lancashire drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4805 lancashire drive has units with dishwashers.
