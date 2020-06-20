All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C

4523 Edwards Mill Road · (919) 782-1717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4523 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh, NC 27612

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1100 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Available 08/12/20 Martinique condo located minutes to Crabtree Valley Mall and I440! Restaurants, shopping, theater and more right down the street! First floor condo with HUGE living room and dual patio doors to secluded patio, beautiful tile dining room and even includes washer and dryer. Hall bathroom with stand up shower for convenience. Bedrooms very spacious, master bedroom with private bathroom. Water and sewer are included. Walking distance to community pool. Ready for early August move in!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C have any available units?
4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C have?
Some of 4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C offer parking?
No, 4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C does not offer parking.
Does 4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C have a pool?
Yes, 4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C has a pool.
Does 4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C have accessible units?
No, 4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.
