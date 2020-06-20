4523 Edwards Mill Rd Apt C

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool media room

Available 08/12/20 Martinique condo located minutes to Crabtree Valley Mall and I440! Restaurants, shopping, theater and more right down the street! First floor condo with HUGE living room and dual patio doors to secluded patio, beautiful tile dining room and even includes washer and dryer. Hall bathroom with stand up shower for convenience. Bedrooms very spacious, master bedroom with private bathroom. Water and sewer are included. Walking distance to community pool. Ready for early August move in!



No Pets Allowed



