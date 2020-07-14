Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool garage media room package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance business center e-payments hot tub internet access trash valet

Whether you’re looking for a spacious apartment fit for a family, you and your roommate are looking for something convenient and cozy, or you’re a single professional looking for an upscale place to center yourself each day, Summermill at Falls River is the place you’ve been searching for. Our garden-like setting is located in a quiet area that is convenient to all the best places in Raleigh, from restaurants and shops to entertainment venues and parks. We offer a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom Raleigh apartments that are filled with extraordinary features and amenities. From the in-home cozy fireplaces, granite countertops and gourmet kitchens to our refreshing pool, fitness center and on-site dog park, you’ll always be surrounded by tasteful, high-end sophistication.



