Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
Summermill at Falls River
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Summermill at Falls River

10311 Falls Mill Dr · (919) 928-5845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Raleigh
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

10311 Falls Mill Dr, Raleigh, NC 27614

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05-104 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 09-104 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 05-401 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-304 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 10-206 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 05-102 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 02-306 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1387 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summermill at Falls River.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
business center
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Whether you’re looking for a spacious apartment fit for a family, you and your roommate are looking for something convenient and cozy, or you’re a single professional looking for an upscale place to center yourself each day, Summermill at Falls River is the place you’ve been searching for. Our garden-like setting is located in a quiet area that is convenient to all the best places in Raleigh, from restaurants and shops to entertainment venues and parks. We offer a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom Raleigh apartments that are filled with extraordinary features and amenities. From the in-home cozy fireplaces, granite countertops and gourmet kitchens to our refreshing pool, fitness center and on-site dog park, you’ll always be surrounded by tasteful, high-end sophistication.

Discover all the benefits that are yours to enjoy – right in the convenience of your own pet-friendly community. Give us a call or stop by our leasing office and see for yourself what affordable luxury living in

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $110/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $110/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summermill at Falls River have any available units?
Summermill at Falls River has 9 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Summermill at Falls River have?
Some of Summermill at Falls River's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summermill at Falls River currently offering any rent specials?
Summermill at Falls River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summermill at Falls River pet-friendly?
Yes, Summermill at Falls River is pet friendly.
Does Summermill at Falls River offer parking?
Yes, Summermill at Falls River offers parking.
Does Summermill at Falls River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summermill at Falls River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summermill at Falls River have a pool?
Yes, Summermill at Falls River has a pool.
Does Summermill at Falls River have accessible units?
Yes, Summermill at Falls River has accessible units.
Does Summermill at Falls River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summermill at Falls River has units with dishwashers.
