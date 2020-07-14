Amenities
Whether you’re looking for a spacious apartment fit for a family, you and your roommate are looking for something convenient and cozy, or you’re a single professional looking for an upscale place to center yourself each day, Summermill at Falls River is the place you’ve been searching for. Our garden-like setting is located in a quiet area that is convenient to all the best places in Raleigh, from restaurants and shops to entertainment venues and parks. We offer a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom Raleigh apartments that are filled with extraordinary features and amenities. From the in-home cozy fireplaces, granite countertops and gourmet kitchens to our refreshing pool, fitness center and on-site dog park, you’ll always be surrounded by tasteful, high-end sophistication.
Discover all the benefits that are yours to enjoy – right in the convenience of your own pet-friendly community. Give us a call or stop by our leasing office and see for yourself what affordable luxury living in