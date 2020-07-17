All apartments in Raleigh
4516 Still Pines Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:41 PM

4516 Still Pines Drive

4516 Still Pines Drive · (336) 344-9239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4516 Still Pines Drive, Raleigh, NC 27613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Spacious, updated townhouse in fantastic central Raleigh location. Convenient to shopping, dining, RDU, RTP, Downtown, Crabtree and Greenways. Two large master suites upstairs and private bedroom with full bath in basement.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Still Pines Drive have any available units?
4516 Still Pines Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 4516 Still Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Still Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Still Pines Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4516 Still Pines Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4516 Still Pines Drive offer parking?
No, 4516 Still Pines Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4516 Still Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 Still Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Still Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 4516 Still Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Still Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 4516 Still Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Still Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4516 Still Pines Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4516 Still Pines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4516 Still Pines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
