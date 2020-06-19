All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 3912 Saratoga Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
3912 Saratoga Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

3912 Saratoga Drive

3912 Saratoga Drive · (919) 230-2619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3912 Saratoga Drive, Raleigh, NC 27604

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3912 Saratoga Drive · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3912 Saratoga Drive Available 06/15/20 Updates throughout on this Great Home! Fenced backyard! - 3BR, 2BD house in Brentwood. UPDATES THROUGHOUT! Eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal. Living room/dining room combo with fireplace and vaulted ceiling with skylights. Washer/dryer connections. Fenced-in back yard. Back deck and outside storage. Central A/C and heat (gas). SORRY, NO PETS.

Directions: I-440 North towards Wake Forest. Merge onto Capital Blvd. via exit 11 towards Wake Forest/Louisburg. Turn left onto New Hope Church Rd. Turn left onto Saratoga Dr. 3912 is on the left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5736196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Saratoga Drive have any available units?
3912 Saratoga Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 Saratoga Drive have?
Some of 3912 Saratoga Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 Saratoga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Saratoga Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Saratoga Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3912 Saratoga Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 3912 Saratoga Drive offer parking?
No, 3912 Saratoga Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3912 Saratoga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 Saratoga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Saratoga Drive have a pool?
No, 3912 Saratoga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3912 Saratoga Drive have accessible units?
No, 3912 Saratoga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Saratoga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3912 Saratoga Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3912 Saratoga Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lassiter at North Hills
4209 Lassiter Mill Rd
Raleigh, NC 27609
Brentwood West
3831 Brentwood Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
Hunting Ridge
1019 Fox Hunt Ln
Raleigh, NC 27615
Windemere Apartments
2105 Ravenglass Pl
Raleigh, NC 27612
The Pointe at Midtown
835 Navaho Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
The Dartmouth
104 Dartmouth Rd
Raleigh, NC 27609
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St
Raleigh, NC 27601
Adara Alexander Place
7610 Aura Loop
Raleigh, NC 27617

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity