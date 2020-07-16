3613 Woodlea Dr

Amenities
Stylish one story home in the Brentwood Subdivision! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, approx 1,306 square feet
This home is a MUST see! Freshly painted, updated home. Spacious eat in kitchen with updated appliances and brand new dish washer. Plenty of counter and cabinet space.
HUGE living room (Measurements:21 x 12)
Spacious bedrooms (see room measurements below) with radiant ceiling heat--each room has its own thermostat.
Master bedroom 14.5 x 11.5
2nd bedroom 13 x 13
3rd bedroom 11 x 10
(Master bedroom has a walk in closet that is cedar lined. Second bedroom also has walk in closet).
HUGE Fenced in backyard!
Convenient location--close access to 540, 440, shopping, and more!
Washer/dryer hook ups
Rents for $1,200 per month--security deposit equal to first month's rent
AVAILABLE late July,early August! Act fast, won't last long!