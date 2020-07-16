3613 Woodlea Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Stylish one story home in the Brentwood Subdivision! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, approx 1,306 square feet



This home is a MUST see! Freshly painted, updated home. Spacious eat in kitchen with updated appliances and brand new dish washer. Plenty of counter and cabinet space.



HUGE living room (Measurements:21 x 12)



Spacious bedrooms (see room measurements below) with radiant ceiling heat--each room has its own thermostat.



Master bedroom 14.5 x 11.5

2nd bedroom 13 x 13

3rd bedroom 11 x 10



(Master bedroom has a walk in closet that is cedar lined. Second bedroom also has walk in closet).



HUGE Fenced in backyard!



Convenient location--close access to 540, 440, shopping, and more!



Washer/dryer hook ups



Rents for $1,200 per month--security deposit equal to first month's rent



AVAILABLE late July,early August! Act fast, won't last long!