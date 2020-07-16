All apartments in Raleigh
3613 Woodlea Dr
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:29 AM

3613 Woodlea Dr

3613 Woodlea Drive · (919) 878-7474 ext. 207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3613 Woodlea Drive, Raleigh, NC 27604
Brentwood Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stylish one story home in the Brentwood Subdivision! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, approx 1,306 square feet

This home is a MUST see! Freshly painted, updated home. Spacious eat in kitchen with updated appliances and brand new dish washer. Plenty of counter and cabinet space.

HUGE living room (Measurements:21 x 12)

Spacious bedrooms (see room measurements below) with radiant ceiling heat--each room has its own thermostat.

Master bedroom 14.5 x 11.5
2nd bedroom 13 x 13
3rd bedroom 11 x 10

(Master bedroom has a walk in closet that is cedar lined. Second bedroom also has walk in closet).

HUGE Fenced in backyard!

Convenient location--close access to 540, 440, shopping, and more!

Washer/dryer hook ups

Rents for $1,200 per month--security deposit equal to first month's rent

AVAILABLE late July,early August! Act fast, won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Woodlea Dr have any available units?
3613 Woodlea Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Woodlea Dr have?
Some of 3613 Woodlea Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Woodlea Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Woodlea Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Woodlea Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3613 Woodlea Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 3613 Woodlea Dr offer parking?
No, 3613 Woodlea Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3613 Woodlea Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 Woodlea Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Woodlea Dr have a pool?
No, 3613 Woodlea Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3613 Woodlea Dr have accessible units?
No, 3613 Woodlea Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Woodlea Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Woodlea Dr has units with dishwashers.
