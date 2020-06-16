Amenities

3011-104 Barrymore Street Available 07/31/20 APPLICATION PENDING - 3011-104 Barrymore St ~ 3 bedrrom / 2.5 bathroom ~ Townhouse located in Tryon Road Area - LARGE 3 STORY TOWNHOME-1692 Sq.Ft! Townhome off Tryon Rd. offers a large first floor common area with living/dining combo,great storage closets and separate eat-in kitchen. Second floor has full size washer/dryer and 2 large bedrooms (15.10X9.6)(13.3x8.11) with a full bath in the hall. The master suite (19x16) expands the entire 3rd floor with stand up shower, separate garden tub and large walk in closet. Parking is by permit only. Water trash sewer included in the rent. Gas heat/stove and central air. No Pets Allowed. Security Deposit $1350.00



I-40 to Gorman St.( exit 295) toward Tryon Rd, left on Tryon, left on Trailwood Hills Dr,left on Barrymore St.



No Pets Allowed



