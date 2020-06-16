All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3011-104 Barrymore Street

3011 Barrymore St · (919) 256-2878
Location

3011 Barrymore St, Raleigh, NC 27603
Camden Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3011-104 Barrymore Street · Avail. Jul 31

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3011-104 Barrymore Street Available 07/31/20 APPLICATION PENDING - 3011-104 Barrymore St ~ 3 bedrrom / 2.5 bathroom ~ Townhouse located in Tryon Road Area - LARGE 3 STORY TOWNHOME-1692 Sq.Ft! Townhome off Tryon Rd. offers a large first floor common area with living/dining combo,great storage closets and separate eat-in kitchen. Second floor has full size washer/dryer and 2 large bedrooms (15.10X9.6)(13.3x8.11) with a full bath in the hall. The master suite (19x16) expands the entire 3rd floor with stand up shower, separate garden tub and large walk in closet. Parking is by permit only. Water trash sewer included in the rent. Gas heat/stove and central air. No Pets Allowed. Security Deposit $1350.00

Call 919-256-2878 or visit our website www.rhynemanagement.com for an appointment!
SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN FOR OCCUPIED UNITS JUNE 1, 2020!!!

I-40 to Gorman St.( exit 295) toward Tryon Rd, left on Tryon, left on Trailwood Hills Dr,left on Barrymore St.

Sam Stewart
Site Manager

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2344268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011-104 Barrymore Street have any available units?
3011-104 Barrymore Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011-104 Barrymore Street have?
Some of 3011-104 Barrymore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011-104 Barrymore Street currently offering any rent specials?
3011-104 Barrymore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011-104 Barrymore Street pet-friendly?
No, 3011-104 Barrymore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 3011-104 Barrymore Street offer parking?
Yes, 3011-104 Barrymore Street does offer parking.
Does 3011-104 Barrymore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3011-104 Barrymore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011-104 Barrymore Street have a pool?
Yes, 3011-104 Barrymore Street has a pool.
Does 3011-104 Barrymore Street have accessible units?
No, 3011-104 Barrymore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3011-104 Barrymore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3011-104 Barrymore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
