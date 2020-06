Amenities

Walk to Hillsborough St & Cameron Village! Awesome neighborhood b/w Wade Ave & Hillsborough St. Available May 1. 2 bedroom/1.5 bath first floor unit in brick quadruplex. Hardwood floors thru out living, kitchen & bedrooms. Large eat in kitchen. Dishwasher! Washer/Dryer hookups in large half bathroom. No pets! Easy access to downtown Raleigh, I-40 & much more. Neighborhood parks w/in walking distance, Raleigh Rose Garden & Raleigh Little Theater just down the street! ACT FAST! Professional Pics coming soon