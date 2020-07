Amenities

Available NOW! Like NEW End-Unit townhouse located in Hedingham Golf Course Community! Newly painted, all new appliances, new gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout & more! Athletic center, clubhouse, multiple pools and more! Residents enjoy community events & are allowed to play golf for free certain times of the year. Fantastic location - just minutes to downtown Raleigh, major roads, dining, shopping, super convenient location! This will not last long so come look NOW!