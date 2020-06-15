Amenities
1923 Gorman Street Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom ~ 1923 Gorman Streeet ~ Located in Falcon Ridge Townhome - Townhouse In conveniently located Falcon Ridge, at the intersection of Kaplan Dr & Gorman St. Townhome with separate living room and dining room. Wood burning fireplace. Great deck. Fully equipped kitchen. Parking is assigned (3 spaces). All electric.
School District: Combs (ES), Centennial (MS), Athens (HS).
Directions: (I-440 Beltline); Western Blvd toward NCSU; Right on Gorman; Go through Kaplan Dr stoplight; Unit on Left
For additional information, visit our website at www.rhynemanagement.com or call 919-256-2878 for an appointment!
SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN FOR OCCUPIED UNITS JUNE 1, 2020!!!
Sam Stewart
Site Manager
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2542353)