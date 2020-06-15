Amenities

1810 White Oak Road Available 07/31/20 Short-Term Lease @ Long-Term Price! Spacious 2-Story House with Hardwood Floors! Five Points Location! Covered Porch! - 4BR, 2BA two-story house in Five Points. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Separate dining room. Hardwood floors. Living room with decorative fireplace. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! Partially fenced-in back yard. Front porch and back patio. No smoking, please. Leaseholders must be at least 22 years of age. Families are welcome! Central A/C and heat (electric). MATURE PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED.



*LEASE MUST END BY 4/30/2021*



Directions: Take Wade Ave heading towards downtown Raleigh. Take the Glenwood Ave ramp. Turn left onto Glenwood Ave. Turn right onto White Oak Rd.



(RLNE4768538)