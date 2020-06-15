All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1810 White Oak Road

1810 White Oak Road · (919) 230-2619
Location

1810 White Oak Road, Raleigh, NC 27608

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1810 White Oak Road · Avail. Jul 31

$1,795

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1810 White Oak Road Available 07/31/20 Short-Term Lease @ Long-Term Price! Spacious 2-Story House with Hardwood Floors! Five Points Location! Covered Porch! - 4BR, 2BA two-story house in Five Points. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Separate dining room. Hardwood floors. Living room with decorative fireplace. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! Partially fenced-in back yard. Front porch and back patio. No smoking, please. Leaseholders must be at least 22 years of age. Families are welcome! Central A/C and heat (electric). MATURE PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

*LEASE MUST END BY 4/30/2021*

Directions: Take Wade Ave heading towards downtown Raleigh. Take the Glenwood Ave ramp. Turn left onto Glenwood Ave. Turn right onto White Oak Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 White Oak Road have any available units?
1810 White Oak Road has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 White Oak Road have?
Some of 1810 White Oak Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 White Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
1810 White Oak Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 White Oak Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 White Oak Road is pet friendly.
Does 1810 White Oak Road offer parking?
No, 1810 White Oak Road does not offer parking.
Does 1810 White Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 White Oak Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 White Oak Road have a pool?
No, 1810 White Oak Road does not have a pool.
Does 1810 White Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 1810 White Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 White Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 White Oak Road has units with dishwashers.
