1600 Bickett Blvd Available 07/24/20 Charming House in Historic Five Points! *Available July* - Adorable 3 bedroom/ 2 bath bungalow house with updates in the Historic Five Points neighborhood. Hardwood floors downstairs, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Washer and dryer included in unit. Two large living rooms, office space, spacious closets and an amazing master bathroom! Outside has a large yard with garden, garage, and off-street parking. Minutes from Downtown Raleigh and Glenwood South. Walk to nearby restaurants and shops! Contact us today for a showing!



