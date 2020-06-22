All apartments in Raleigh
1600 Bickett Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1600 Bickett Blvd

1600 Bickett Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Bickett Boulevard, Raleigh, NC 27608
Roanoke Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1600 Bickett Blvd Available 07/24/20 Charming House in Historic Five Points! *Available July* - Adorable 3 bedroom/ 2 bath bungalow house with updates in the Historic Five Points neighborhood. Hardwood floors downstairs, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Washer and dryer included in unit. Two large living rooms, office space, spacious closets and an amazing master bathroom! Outside has a large yard with garden, garage, and off-street parking. Minutes from Downtown Raleigh and Glenwood South. Walk to nearby restaurants and shops! Contact us today for a showing!

(RLNE3843345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Bickett Blvd have any available units?
1600 Bickett Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Bickett Blvd have?
Some of 1600 Bickett Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Bickett Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Bickett Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Bickett Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Bickett Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Bickett Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Bickett Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1600 Bickett Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Bickett Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Bickett Blvd have a pool?
No, 1600 Bickett Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Bickett Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1600 Bickett Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Bickett Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Bickett Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
