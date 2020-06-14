Amenities

14305 Foxcroft Road Available 07/11/20 Sensational 3 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath Townhouse in North Raleigh, water and trash - Enjoy a superb blend of comfort and elegance in this sensational Townhouse located in Wakefield Plantation. With over 1,500 square feet of living spaces, this 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath property features generous rooms, exquisite light and a well-planned layout. Perfect for today's modern lifestyle, this newly painted and carpeted property exhibits highly crafted details and luxurious finishes.



Exceptional Interior Features:

~Sunny Living Room complimented with new carpet and paint

~Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen outfitted with SS appliances, granite counter tops, serving bar and Pantry

~Lovely Dining Area accented with decorative chandelier

~Gracious Family Room overlooking wooded lot and deck

~Glamorous Master Bedroom with his and her walk-in closets and luxurious Master Bath featuring dual vanity and shower stall

~Two upper level Bedrooms with abundant closet space and Full Bath

~Upper level Laundry Room (washer and dryer included)



Having access to the private deck, community pool, great shopping/dining and top rated schools complete this extraordinary property in Kingston at Wakefield Plantation. Easy access to Wake Forest, Route 1, 98, I-540 and Wakefield Commons.

Washer and Dryer Included

Pets are not permitted

Available 7/11/2020

Virtual Tour Available Upon Request

Move In Costs:

$1,295 First Month's Rent

$1,295 Security Deposit

$250 Administration Fee

$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee



No Pets Allowed



