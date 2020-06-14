All apartments in Raleigh
14305 Foxcroft Road

14305 Foxcroft Road · (919) 324-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14305 Foxcroft Road, Raleigh, NC 27614

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14305 Foxcroft Road · Avail. Jul 11

$1,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1572 sqft

Amenities

14305 Foxcroft Road Available 07/11/20 Sensational 3 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath Townhouse in North Raleigh, water and trash - Enjoy a superb blend of comfort and elegance in this sensational Townhouse located in Wakefield Plantation. With over 1,500 square feet of living spaces, this 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath property features generous rooms, exquisite light and a well-planned layout. Perfect for today's modern lifestyle, this newly painted and carpeted property exhibits highly crafted details and luxurious finishes.

Exceptional Interior Features:
~Sunny Living Room complimented with new carpet and paint
~Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen outfitted with SS appliances, granite counter tops, serving bar and Pantry
~Lovely Dining Area accented with decorative chandelier
~Gracious Family Room overlooking wooded lot and deck
~Glamorous Master Bedroom with his and her walk-in closets and luxurious Master Bath featuring dual vanity and shower stall
~Two upper level Bedrooms with abundant closet space and Full Bath
~Upper level Laundry Room (washer and dryer included)

Having access to the private deck, community pool, great shopping/dining and top rated schools complete this extraordinary property in Kingston at Wakefield Plantation. Easy access to Wake Forest, Route 1, 98, I-540 and Wakefield Commons.
Washer and Dryer Included
Pets are not permitted
Available 7/11/2020
Virtual Tour Available Upon Request
Move In Costs:
$1,295 First Month's Rent
$1,295 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14305 Foxcroft Road have any available units?
14305 Foxcroft Road has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 14305 Foxcroft Road have?
Some of 14305 Foxcroft Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14305 Foxcroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
14305 Foxcroft Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14305 Foxcroft Road pet-friendly?
No, 14305 Foxcroft Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 14305 Foxcroft Road offer parking?
No, 14305 Foxcroft Road does not offer parking.
Does 14305 Foxcroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14305 Foxcroft Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14305 Foxcroft Road have a pool?
Yes, 14305 Foxcroft Road has a pool.
Does 14305 Foxcroft Road have accessible units?
No, 14305 Foxcroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14305 Foxcroft Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14305 Foxcroft Road does not have units with dishwashers.
