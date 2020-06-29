Amenities

1312 Duplin Road - Just a short drive from downtown Raleigh dining and entertainment, this 3 bed, 2 bath single family home boasts an open spacious layout. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout, separate kitchen and dining areas, a screened in porch with ceiling fan, off the side of the house and a covered back patio.



Renter's insurance required.Tenant responsible for yard maintenance, electric, gas and water utilities.1 pet negotiable with $200 non-refundable pet fee and strict size and breed restrictions.



School Districts: Lacy (ES), Martin (MS), Broughton (HS)



To request a tour of the property contact Rhyne Management at 919-256-2878. Apply online at www.RhyneManagement.com



