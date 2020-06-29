All apartments in Raleigh
1312 Duplin Road
1312 Duplin Road

1312 Duplin Road · (919) 787-9375 ext. 2876
Location

1312 Duplin Road, Raleigh, NC 27607
Sunset Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1312 Duplin Road · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1312 Duplin Road - Just a short drive from downtown Raleigh dining and entertainment, this 3 bed, 2 bath single family home boasts an open spacious layout. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout, separate kitchen and dining areas, a screened in porch with ceiling fan, off the side of the house and a covered back patio.

Renter's insurance required.Tenant responsible for yard maintenance, electric, gas and water utilities.1 pet negotiable with $200 non-refundable pet fee and strict size and breed restrictions.

School Districts: Lacy (ES), Martin (MS), Broughton (HS)

To request a tour of the property contact Rhyne Management at 919-256-2878. Apply online at www.RhyneManagement.com

Crystal Howell
Property Manager

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Duplin Road have any available units?
1312 Duplin Road has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Duplin Road have?
Some of 1312 Duplin Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Duplin Road currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Duplin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Duplin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Duplin Road is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Duplin Road offer parking?
No, 1312 Duplin Road does not offer parking.
Does 1312 Duplin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Duplin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Duplin Road have a pool?
No, 1312 Duplin Road does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Duplin Road have accessible units?
No, 1312 Duplin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Duplin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Duplin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
