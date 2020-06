Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel pool ceiling fan fireplace

Great townhome for rent in the Falls River/Bedford adjacent area. Close to shopping, I-540, and parks/greenways. New Stainless appliances, small fenced back area with patio. Nice sized master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, garden tub/separate shower in master bath. Hardwoods in family room with fireplace. Rental amount of $1395 based on tenant paying rent electronically by the first of the month. Non electronic processing fee each month of $50 if rent paid by other means.