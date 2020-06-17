All apartments in Raleigh
100 Horne Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:03 PM

100 Horne Street

100 Horne Street · (888) 778-2276
Location

100 Horne Street, Raleigh, NC 27607
University Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment walking distance to Cameron Village & NCSU. Available August 10, 2020. The apartments come w/ refrigerator, & stove a laundry room w/ 2 washers & 2 dryers coin operated $1.50 per unit. The heat, water including hot water is included in rent. The tenants are responsible for their utility bill (electricity) it averages $30-$60/month depending on usage. The apartments have window unit AC. Hardwood floors. *Photo's are of various units, may not be exact apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Horne Street have any available units?
100 Horne Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Horne Street have?
Some of 100 Horne Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Horne Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 Horne Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Horne Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 Horne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 100 Horne Street offer parking?
No, 100 Horne Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 Horne Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Horne Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Horne Street have a pool?
Yes, 100 Horne Street has a pool.
Does 100 Horne Street have accessible units?
No, 100 Horne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Horne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Horne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
