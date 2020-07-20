All apartments in Mooresville
Mooresville, NC
111 Red Arrow Place
111 Red Arrow Place

111 Red Arrow Pl · No Longer Available
Location

111 Red Arrow Pl, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the fenced yard making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and attached garage! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

