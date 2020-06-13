Rent Calculator
705 Gem St
705 Gem St
705 Gem St
705 Gem St, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Jamestown
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You won't believe this newly remodeled home with granite countertops, updated bathroom, hardwood floors, new fridge and stove and many, more updates. Come see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 705 Gem St have any available units?
705 Gem St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 705 Gem St have?
Some of 705 Gem St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 705 Gem St currently offering any rent specials?
705 Gem St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Gem St pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Gem St is pet friendly.
Does 705 Gem St offer parking?
No, 705 Gem St does not offer parking.
Does 705 Gem St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Gem St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Gem St have a pool?
No, 705 Gem St does not have a pool.
Does 705 Gem St have accessible units?
No, 705 Gem St does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Gem St have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Gem St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Gem St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 705 Gem St has units with air conditioning.
