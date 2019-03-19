All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2668 Thistle Brook Dr

2668 Thistle Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2668 Thistle Brook Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28027

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom home with wood laminate flooring, fenced in back yard, new paint, etc. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2668 Thistle Brook Dr have any available units?
2668 Thistle Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 2668 Thistle Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2668 Thistle Brook Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2668 Thistle Brook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2668 Thistle Brook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 2668 Thistle Brook Dr offer parking?
No, 2668 Thistle Brook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2668 Thistle Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2668 Thistle Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2668 Thistle Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 2668 Thistle Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2668 Thistle Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 2668 Thistle Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2668 Thistle Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2668 Thistle Brook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2668 Thistle Brook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2668 Thistle Brook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

