All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 2668 Thistle Brook Dr.
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
2668 Thistle Brook Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
2668 Thistle Brook Dr
2668 Thistle Brook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2668 Thistle Brook Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28027
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom home with wood laminate flooring, fenced in back yard, new paint, etc. Don't miss this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2668 Thistle Brook Dr have any available units?
2668 Thistle Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
Is 2668 Thistle Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2668 Thistle Brook Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2668 Thistle Brook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2668 Thistle Brook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 2668 Thistle Brook Dr offer parking?
No, 2668 Thistle Brook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2668 Thistle Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2668 Thistle Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2668 Thistle Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 2668 Thistle Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2668 Thistle Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 2668 Thistle Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2668 Thistle Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2668 Thistle Brook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2668 Thistle Brook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2668 Thistle Brook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
