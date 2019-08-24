Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
2504 Glenwood Street
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM
2504 Glenwood Street
2504 Glenwood Street
No Longer Available
Location
2504 Glenwood Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2504 Glenwood Street, - 2Bedroom, 1 Bath
Heat Pump
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5098341)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2504 Glenwood Street have any available units?
2504 Glenwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
Is 2504 Glenwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Glenwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Glenwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Glenwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 2504 Glenwood Street offer parking?
No, 2504 Glenwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Glenwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Glenwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Glenwood Street have a pool?
No, 2504 Glenwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Glenwood Street have accessible units?
No, 2504 Glenwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Glenwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Glenwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 Glenwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2504 Glenwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
