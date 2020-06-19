Amenities

222 Stagecoach Drive Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 3 Full baths! City Convenience @ Carolina Forest! - Looking for a large home with a 1st floor master bedroom? Check this out! 3 bedrooms on the 1st level with a split floor plan and 4th bedroom over garage with closet and full bath! Large living area that opens into the dining complete with gas logged fireplace and kitchen. Stainless steel appliance package and large pantry complete the kitchen. Elite water softener provided with service 2xs per year. Master suite includes a walk in closet, over-sized jetted tub, dual vanity and walk in shower. Beautiful yard with covered rear deck and privacy fence. Neighborhood features sidewalks, community pool & clubhouse. 1 small dog under 40 lbs, $150 nonrefundable pet fee. No cats or vicious breeds.



(RLNE5202244)