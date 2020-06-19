All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, NC
222 Stagecoach Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

222 Stagecoach Drive

222 Stagecoach Drive · (910) 750-7780
Location

222 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 222 Stagecoach Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,450

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2006 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
222 Stagecoach Drive Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 3 Full baths! City Convenience @ Carolina Forest! - Looking for a large home with a 1st floor master bedroom? Check this out! 3 bedrooms on the 1st level with a split floor plan and 4th bedroom over garage with closet and full bath! Large living area that opens into the dining complete with gas logged fireplace and kitchen. Stainless steel appliance package and large pantry complete the kitchen. Elite water softener provided with service 2xs per year. Master suite includes a walk in closet, over-sized jetted tub, dual vanity and walk in shower. Beautiful yard with covered rear deck and privacy fence. Neighborhood features sidewalks, community pool & clubhouse. 1 small dog under 40 lbs, $150 nonrefundable pet fee. No cats or vicious breeds.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5202244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Stagecoach Drive have any available units?
222 Stagecoach Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 Stagecoach Drive have?
Some of 222 Stagecoach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Stagecoach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
222 Stagecoach Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Stagecoach Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Stagecoach Drive is pet friendly.
Does 222 Stagecoach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 222 Stagecoach Drive does offer parking.
Does 222 Stagecoach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Stagecoach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Stagecoach Drive have a pool?
Yes, 222 Stagecoach Drive has a pool.
Does 222 Stagecoach Drive have accessible units?
No, 222 Stagecoach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Stagecoach Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Stagecoach Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Stagecoach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Stagecoach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
