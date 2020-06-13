106 Apartments for rent in Greenville, NC

It’s quite possible to find apartments all over the city with upgraded kitchens, movie theaters, study rooms, resort style pools and wireless internet. Most of the apartments in Greenville tend to lean more towards the luxurious, so go ahead and spoil yourself.

Dwelling Downtown: Are you into the nightlife? Do you like to boogie? Well, we’ve found the perfect spot for you. Living in Downtown Greenville puts you in the prime location for food, fun and work purposes. While it may be a small city in size, the amount of local bars, restaurants and shopping available to residents are just some of the reasons residents flock downtown. This area is also quite famous for its annual Halloween street bash—a true Greenville legend.

E 5th St through S. Evans St.: This wraparound area is essentially the middle of the city. You can find rental homes, typically established three bedroom homes though some are newer and many are historic. Apartment living here is as upgraded as they come. Think tanning beds in the rental office, 24 hr. fitness centers, shuttles and paid utilities. The neighborhood is relatively traversable by foot, and you’ll likely be just a few blocks from the downtown area, as well.

Frog Level: Located near Pitt Memorial, and close to the 264, 11 and 903 highways, Frog Level is a neighborhood made up of older/established homes and various styles of apartments (cottage style, townhome, garden style—which seems to be a Carolina term) that house renters and owners of all kinds. Apartment living here is less upgrade crazy and more about comfort and convenience. Apartments in the area are close to major highways, feature some paid utilities, community events, pools, picnic areas and green space to toss the disk around, if you’re into that.

Colonial Heights/Greenville Blvd.: The homes in this area are also a mix of older and newer models, some average-sized (three bedroom) and some very large (5 bedrooms or more) with big yards on nice streets. Sounds pretty great, huh? Apartment living here is just as nice. Featuring pools, private post offices, public transit stops, wi-fi, fitness centers, tanning beds, and utilities, the living around here is all about convenience and quality. Commuting? You’re in luck! The 264 and the 43 highways surround the neighborhood and are both easily accessible. Parks are nearby for you outdoor types.