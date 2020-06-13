106 Apartments for rent in Greenville, NC

AL
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1440 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Madison
2221 Hyde Dr, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
1243 sqft
The Madison brings both comfort and convenience in a Greenville, NC location. Our Residents enjoy being in close proximity to several colleges and major employers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Signature Place Apartments
410 Beasley Dr, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$645
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections, and central air-conditioning. Onsite amenities include a free DVD library, picnic areas, and community center. Close to Phil Carroll Nature Preserve.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Southgate
14A Merry Lane, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1425 sqft
Southgate Apartments brings both comfort and convenience in a Greenville, NC location. Our Residents enjoy being in close proximity to several colleges and major employers.
Last updated June 12 at 04:53am
37 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Uptown District
2 Units Available
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Just a few minutes from East Carolina University. Each home includes a washer and dryer, hardwood floors and carpeting. Available furnished. Near the bus stop. Off-street parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$595
650 sqft
Boulevard West is conveniently located off of Greenville Boulevard with easy access to the main shopping and restaurant districts of the city.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1252 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
1708 E 4th St
1708 East 4th Street, Greenville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
3090 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1708 E 4th St in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11 Scott St
11 Scott Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1512 sqft
Beautiful home minutes from city life. 3 large bedrooms with 2.5 baths, fireplace and kitchen pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
301 Maple St
301 Maple Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1230 sqft
Walking distance to ECU. Large yard space. Washer & dryer included with the rent. Available Now!!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6
4128 Kittrell Farms Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
Premier Kittrell Farms Townhome! Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the quiet community of Kittrell Farms. This townhome features a bathroom in each bedroom plus a half bath on the main level.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
201 Fosbury Way
201 Fosbury Way, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home with a single car garage; located close to Medical District.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2608 Saddleback Drive
2608 B Saddleback Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1320 sqft
Very nice duplex located in Hampton Creek. Home has three bedrooms, two baths with large closets. Master bath features whirlpool/shower combo and double vanities. Kitchen features eat in breakfast area with maple cabinets and pantry closet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
201 N. Library St.
201 North Library Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
- Grid houses in walking distance to ECU! Rent a home everyone loves! Make your Life easy, your friends jealous, your parents proud. Our goal is to have our residents love their home and the service we provide so much, they never want to leave.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
103 Benin Ct
103 Benin Ct, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed by IDeal Property Management LLC. Available for Fall pre- leasing! Spacious 3 bedroom duplex in the ECU Area. Great layout. Less than 15 minutes from ECU and on ECU and city bus route.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2148 Flagstone Ct L2
2148 Flagstone Ct, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1043 sqft
Cobblestone Town-home close to Hospital - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town-home close to many major attraction and Vidant medical Hospital in Cobblestone subdivision. The bedrooms are located upstairs with a full bath and plenty of storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 W Wright Rd
1000 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Available 09/07/20 PRELEASING FOR THE FALL! Call for details. This is a beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home within walking and driving distance of ECU Campus.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
1102 E. 4th St.
1102 E 4th St, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
- Rent a home everyone loves! Grid houses in walking distance to ECU Make your Life easy, your friends jealous, your parents proud. Our goal is to have our residents love their home and the service we provide so much, they never want to leave.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Skinnerville - Riverdale - Greenville Heights
1 Unit Available
413 W. 3rd Street
413 W 3rd St, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
413 W. 3rd Street Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE FALL 2020- RENOVATED MUST SEE HOME - 3 bedroom 2 bath located within walking distance to uptown. This home has been renovated completely.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M
1217 East Firetower Road, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$525
705 sqft
Nice one bedroom Downstairs. Move-in Today! Renters Insurance Required. (RLNE3653075)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
109 N Meade St
109 North Meade Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
Professionally Managed by Ideal Property Mgmt. Group, LLC Spacious 3 bedroom duplexes just off 1st St. Newly remodeled quiet neighborhood. Great layout.

Median Rent in Greenville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Greenville is $706, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $891.
Studio
$702
1 Bed
$706
2 Beds
$891
3+ Beds
$1,249
City GuideGreenvilleWinner of a ton of awards and accolades (Best Places for Business, etc.) and THE cultural center of this central Carolina coastal region, Greenville is for up-and-comers and movers-and-shakers alike.
Southern Comfort – Neighborhoods:
+

It’s quite possible to find apartments all over the city with upgraded kitchens, movie theaters, study rooms, resort style pools and wireless internet. Most of the apartments in Greenville tend to lean more towards the luxurious, so go ahead and spoil yourself.

Dwelling Downtown: Are you into the nightlife? Do you like to boogie? Well, we’ve found the perfect spot for you. Living in Downtown Greenville puts you in the prime location for food, fun and work purposes. While it may be a small city in size, the amount of local bars, restaurants and shopping available to residents are just some of the reasons residents flock downtown. This area is also quite famous for its annual Halloween street bash—a true Greenville legend.

E 5th St through S. Evans St.: This wraparound area is essentially the middle of the city. You can find rental homes, typically established three bedroom homes though some are newer and many are historic. Apartment living here is as upgraded as they come. Think tanning beds in the rental office, 24 hr. fitness centers, shuttles and paid utilities. The neighborhood is relatively traversable by foot, and you’ll likely be just a few blocks from the downtown area, as well.

Frog Level: Located near Pitt Memorial, and close to the 264, 11 and 903 highways, Frog Level is a neighborhood made up of older/established homes and various styles of apartments (cottage style, townhome, garden style—which seems to be a Carolina term) that house renters and owners of all kinds. Apartment living here is less upgrade crazy and more about comfort and convenience. Apartments in the area are close to major highways, feature some paid utilities, community events, pools, picnic areas and green space to toss the disk around, if you’re into that.

Colonial Heights/Greenville Blvd.: The homes in this area are also a mix of older and newer models, some average-sized (three bedroom) and some very large (5 bedrooms or more) with big yards on nice streets. Sounds pretty great, huh? Apartment living here is just as nice. Featuring pools, private post offices, public transit stops, wi-fi, fitness centers, tanning beds, and utilities, the living around here is all about convenience and quality. Commuting? You’re in luck! The 264 and the 43 highways surround the neighborhood and are both easily accessible. Parks are nearby for you outdoor types.

Keep it movin’:
+

Getting around Greenville can be done in a few ways but the most important way is the highway. Made up of many U.S. highways that meet in the middle. For motorists making the move, rely upon US 264 (brings you in a circle around town), US 13, NC 11 (north and south). Use the 33, 43, and 903 (which will bring you all the way to Virginia) to get around town.

For public transit, hop on the great (Greenville’s bus system) or bike on one of the greenways.

Greenville Gems of Knowledge:
+

A lot of the leases in the Greenville area are flexible (3, 6, and 12 month leases). As far as deposits go, they range in price (some $150 with credit check, some $650) depending on the size of the apartment, whether you traveled with a pet, etc. Regardless of where you choose to rest your head, bring your checkbook—deposits are the thing here in Greenville.

Greenville lives up to its name when it comes to being eco-friendly. The area is big on recycling, features many green spaces and has various energy conservation programs for residents to take part in.

The weather outside is…weather. The climate here changes with all four seasons. Summers can get hot with average highs in the 80s and winters get chilly enough (avg. 44 degrees) to build a fire (a controlled fire, that is).

Greenville is a Carolina town with a lot of heart. Whether you come for work or play, come grow with Greenville.

Rent Report
Greenville

June 2020 Greenville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Greenville rents increased over the past month

Greenville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $707 for a one-bedroom apartment and $892 for a two-bedroom. Greenville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greenville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Greenville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Greenville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Greenville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greenville's median two-bedroom rent of $892 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% rise in Greenville.
    • While Greenville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greenville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Greenville?
    In Greenville, the median rent is $702 for a studio, $706 for a 1-bedroom, $891 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,249 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Greenville, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Greenville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Greenville area include East Carolina University, Craven Community College, and Pitt Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Greenville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greenville from include Jacksonville, Rocky Mount, New Bern, Goldsboro, and Wilson.

