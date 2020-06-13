106 Apartments for rent in Greenville, NC📍
It’s quite possible to find apartments all over the city with upgraded kitchens, movie theaters, study rooms, resort style pools and wireless internet. Most of the apartments in Greenville tend to lean more towards the luxurious, so go ahead and spoil yourself.
Dwelling Downtown: Are you into the nightlife? Do you like to boogie? Well, we’ve found the perfect spot for you. Living in Downtown Greenville puts you in the prime location for food, fun and work purposes. While it may be a small city in size, the amount of local bars, restaurants and shopping available to residents are just some of the reasons residents flock downtown. This area is also quite famous for its annual Halloween street bash—a true Greenville legend.
E 5th St through S. Evans St.: This wraparound area is essentially the middle of the city. You can find rental homes, typically established three bedroom homes though some are newer and many are historic. Apartment living here is as upgraded as they come. Think tanning beds in the rental office, 24 hr. fitness centers, shuttles and paid utilities. The neighborhood is relatively traversable by foot, and you’ll likely be just a few blocks from the downtown area, as well.
Frog Level: Located near Pitt Memorial, and close to the 264, 11 and 903 highways, Frog Level is a neighborhood made up of older/established homes and various styles of apartments (cottage style, townhome, garden style—which seems to be a Carolina term) that house renters and owners of all kinds. Apartment living here is less upgrade crazy and more about comfort and convenience. Apartments in the area are close to major highways, feature some paid utilities, community events, pools, picnic areas and green space to toss the disk around, if you’re into that.
Colonial Heights/Greenville Blvd.: The homes in this area are also a mix of older and newer models, some average-sized (three bedroom) and some very large (5 bedrooms or more) with big yards on nice streets. Sounds pretty great, huh? Apartment living here is just as nice. Featuring pools, private post offices, public transit stops, wi-fi, fitness centers, tanning beds, and utilities, the living around here is all about convenience and quality. Commuting? You’re in luck! The 264 and the 43 highways surround the neighborhood and are both easily accessible. Parks are nearby for you outdoor types.
Getting around Greenville can be done in a few ways but the most important way is the highway. Made up of many U.S. highways that meet in the middle. For motorists making the move, rely upon US 264 (brings you in a circle around town), US 13, NC 11 (north and south). Use the 33, 43, and 903 (which will bring you all the way to Virginia) to get around town.
For public transit, hop on the great (Greenville’s bus system) or bike on one of the greenways.
A lot of the leases in the Greenville area are flexible (3, 6, and 12 month leases). As far as deposits go, they range in price (some $150 with credit check, some $650) depending on the size of the apartment, whether you traveled with a pet, etc. Regardless of where you choose to rest your head, bring your checkbook—deposits are the thing here in Greenville.
Greenville lives up to its name when it comes to being eco-friendly. The area is big on recycling, features many green spaces and has various energy conservation programs for residents to take part in.
The weather outside is…weather. The climate here changes with all four seasons. Summers can get hot with average highs in the 80s and winters get chilly enough (avg. 44 degrees) to build a fire (a controlled fire, that is).
Greenville is a Carolina town with a lot of heart. Whether you come for work or play, come grow with Greenville.
June 2020 Greenville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Greenville rents increased over the past month
Greenville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $707 for a one-bedroom apartment and $892 for a two-bedroom. Greenville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in North Carolina
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greenville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
- Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Greenville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Greenville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Greenville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Greenville's median two-bedroom rent of $892 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% rise in Greenville.
- While Greenville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greenville.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.