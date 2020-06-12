4 Apartments for rent in Washington, NC

/
319 E 10th St
319 East 10th Street, Washington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Nicely Renovated Home in Washington! - Nicely Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home on large corner lot. Conveniently located in the heart of Washington. This property has been completely remodeled with wonderful finishes.
109 W 15th Street
109 West 15th Street, Washington, NC
16 Bedrooms
$700
8 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Town home style apartments. Updates include new flooring, new kitchen with new appliances, cabinets, counter-tops, sinks, faucets, new light fixtures/ceiling fan.
235 E 2nd Street
235 East 2nd Street, Washington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2542 sqft
EXECUTIVE RENTAL, FULLY FURNISHED, INCLUDES LINENS AND TOWELS. Short term lease available. Walking distance to Downtown Washington's Historic District. Newly renovated Victorian style home with southern style wrap around porch.
550 WhootenTown Road
550 Whootentown Road, River Road, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
Very Well Maintained! - Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath double wide. Includes large living room, dining room, washer/dryer hookups. Nice master bedroom features double sinks and large garden tub.
