Harrisburg, NC
1388 Bottle Brush Lane
1388 Bottle Brush Lane

Location

1388 Bottle Brush Lane, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Home also features an in-ground, steel constructed, storm shelter for your added protection. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1388 Bottle Brush Lane have any available units?
1388 Bottle Brush Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
Is 1388 Bottle Brush Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1388 Bottle Brush Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1388 Bottle Brush Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1388 Bottle Brush Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1388 Bottle Brush Lane offer parking?
No, 1388 Bottle Brush Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1388 Bottle Brush Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1388 Bottle Brush Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1388 Bottle Brush Lane have a pool?
No, 1388 Bottle Brush Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1388 Bottle Brush Lane have accessible units?
No, 1388 Bottle Brush Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1388 Bottle Brush Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1388 Bottle Brush Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1388 Bottle Brush Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1388 Bottle Brush Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
