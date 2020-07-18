Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Step into your next home at 7514 Seaton Place located in beautiful Fayetteville! This 3 Bed, 1 Bath home offers a recent remodel with clean, fresh design. Enjoy all new carpets, kitchen flooring, counters, matching stainless steel appliances and more! With summer on the way you'll love the big, shady back yard perfect for outdoor entertaining with family and friends! Acces to I-295 moments away!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**