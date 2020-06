Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with upgraded features. Hardwood floors throughout except in the bedrooms. Master Suite has an upgraded bathroom with tiled shower and upgraded vanity. Home features a sitting room and a living room, as well as an office area for the at home worker. Kitchen has lots of upgrades to include stone wall accents, custom cabinetry, and beautiful countertops. Enjoy your meals in the eat in kitchen. Home has a nest system that can be set up if desired. Large lot with spacious deck. Don't miss out on this GEM. Call for your private tour today!



***Shed on property is NOT accessible. There is a cellar below home that is accessible for storage.