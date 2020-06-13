Amenities
4717 Woodline Drive ~ Little River Farms - Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Story Home with a Finished Bonus Room Near Ft. Bragg. The Home Features a Covered Entrance, a Foyer, a Formal Dining Room with Coffered Ceilings, a Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook, Pantry, Island, Granite Counter Tops, Tile Back Splash and Stainless Steel Appliances that Include a Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave & Fridge, a Great Room with Tall Ceiling & a Gas Log Fireplace, a Downstairs Master Suite with a Vaulted Trey Ceiling, Walk In Closet, Garden Tub & Separate Shower, a Large Loft with Vaulted Ceilings, An Unfinished Storage Room off the Loft, and a Fenced Back Yard with a Patio. The Home Also Includes a Two Zone Heat Pump for Heating & Central A/C, Carpet, Vinyl & Hardwood Flooring, Some Window Treatments, a Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Hookups, Attic Storage, a Security System (Tenants Responsibility), Smoke Alarms, Ceiling Fans and a Double Car Garage. The Home Is Close to Schools ( Assigned Grade School is at Entrance to Neighborhood) and Shopping.
Pets: No
Group Share: No
Section 8: No
HOA: Yes
Year Built: 2013
Electric: PWC
Water: PWC
Sewer: PWC
Gas: Propane (for gas logs)
Grade School: EE Miller
Middle School: Lewis Chapel
High School: Seventy First
****Deposit May Be Higher Depending on Application***
M: 012419
V: 020219 (NP)
MLS:
PM: Jennifer (Cumberland 9487-74-6000)
(RLNE4657966)