Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

4717 Woodline Drive

4717 Woodline Drive · (910) 487-4400
Location

4717 Woodline Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Seventy-First

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4717 Woodline Drive ~ Little River Farms - Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Story Home with a Finished Bonus Room Near Ft. Bragg. The Home Features a Covered Entrance, a Foyer, a Formal Dining Room with Coffered Ceilings, a Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook, Pantry, Island, Granite Counter Tops, Tile Back Splash and Stainless Steel Appliances that Include a Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave & Fridge, a Great Room with Tall Ceiling & a Gas Log Fireplace, a Downstairs Master Suite with a Vaulted Trey Ceiling, Walk In Closet, Garden Tub & Separate Shower, a Large Loft with Vaulted Ceilings, An Unfinished Storage Room off the Loft, and a Fenced Back Yard with a Patio. The Home Also Includes a Two Zone Heat Pump for Heating & Central A/C, Carpet, Vinyl & Hardwood Flooring, Some Window Treatments, a Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Hookups, Attic Storage, a Security System (Tenants Responsibility), Smoke Alarms, Ceiling Fans and a Double Car Garage. The Home Is Close to Schools ( Assigned Grade School is at Entrance to Neighborhood) and Shopping.

Pets: No
Group Share: No
Section 8: No
HOA: Yes
Year Built: 2013

Electric: PWC
Water: PWC
Sewer: PWC
Gas: Propane (for gas logs)

Grade School: EE Miller
Middle School: Lewis Chapel
High School: Seventy First

****Deposit May Be Higher Depending on Application***
M: 012419
V: 020219 (NP)
MLS:
PM: Jennifer (Cumberland 9487-74-6000)

(RLNE4657966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 Woodline Drive have any available units?
4717 Woodline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 Woodline Drive have?
Some of 4717 Woodline Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 Woodline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4717 Woodline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 Woodline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4717 Woodline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4717 Woodline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4717 Woodline Drive does offer parking.
Does 4717 Woodline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 Woodline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 Woodline Drive have a pool?
No, 4717 Woodline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4717 Woodline Drive have accessible units?
No, 4717 Woodline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 Woodline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 Woodline Drive has units with dishwashers.
