3325 Northgate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Custom upgrades through out this nearly new home located in highly sought after Kings Grant! Inside you are greeted with a two story foyer flooded with natural light, formal dining room with beautiful coffered ceilings, french doors to office with entire wall of built in shelving, open living to kitchen with plenty of space for additional dining table. Huge kitchen boasts granite counters, tiled backsplash, under cabinet lighting, stainless appliances, built in beverage fridge, and nice size pantry. In-law suite downstairs, three other bedrooms upstairs to include jack and jill bath, massive master bedroom, and master bath with double granite vanity, jetted tub, and large tiled shower. Also upstairs, catwalk over looking foyer, vaulted additional living space with fireplace and washer and dryer included in large laundry room. Outdoors you'll find nicely landscaped front and backyards with rear fencing. More pictures coming soon!*Pets considered with $100 additional per month. Option to add lawn care for additional $100 as well.