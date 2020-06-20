All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 3325 Northgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
3325 Northgate Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:55 AM

3325 Northgate Drive

3325 Northgate Drive · (254) 224-7327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Pine Forest
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3325 Northgate Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28311
Pine Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Custom upgrades through out this nearly new home located in highly sought after Kings Grant! Inside you are greeted with a two story foyer flooded with natural light, formal dining room with beautiful coffered ceilings, french doors to office with entire wall of built in shelving, open living to kitchen with plenty of space for additional dining table. Huge kitchen boasts granite counters, tiled backsplash, under cabinet lighting, stainless appliances, built in beverage fridge, and nice size pantry. In-law suite downstairs, three other bedrooms upstairs to include jack and jill bath, massive master bedroom, and master bath with double granite vanity, jetted tub, and large tiled shower. Also upstairs, catwalk over looking foyer, vaulted additional living space with fireplace and washer and dryer included in large laundry room. Outdoors you'll find nicely landscaped front and backyards with rear fencing. More pictures coming soon!*Pets considered with $100 additional per month. Option to add lawn care for additional $100 as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Northgate Drive have any available units?
3325 Northgate Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Northgate Drive have?
Some of 3325 Northgate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Northgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Northgate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Northgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3325 Northgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3325 Northgate Drive offer parking?
No, 3325 Northgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3325 Northgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 Northgate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Northgate Drive have a pool?
No, 3325 Northgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Northgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 3325 Northgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Northgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Northgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3325 Northgate Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St
Fayetteville, NC 28303
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir
Fayetteville, NC 28304

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity