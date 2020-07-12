/
/
/
pine forest
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:32 PM
104 Apartments for rent in Pine Forest, Spring Lake, NC
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Waterford
801 Shell Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1235 sqft
Waterford Apartments, located in the town of Spring Lake, NC, showcases majestic apartment homes inspired by you, our residents.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Patriot Point
204 McKenzie Rd, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1236 sqft
Come experience the best community lifestyle in Spring Lake. You will fall in love with our community’s charm, well-tended grounds, and welcoming views.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:25am
2 Units Available
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$932
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1240 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tartan Place Apartments and Townhomes offers the Fayetteville lifestyle you’ve been looking for. Imagine coming home to a spacious, light-filled apartment or townhome where you can kick back and relax.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
2 Units Available
The Heritage at Fort Bragg
1166 Pine Knoll Dr, Spring Lake, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$810
1135 sqft
Discover your new apartment at The Heritage at Fort Bragg. This community is located on Pine Knoll Dr. in Spring Lake. At The Heritage at Fort Bragg, you'll have access to top amenities and features.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Lakehurst Apartments
1000 Riverbank Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$755
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the good life at Lakehurst apartments located in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Our pet friendly community boasts a sparkling swimming pool, two relaxing fishing ponds, and a playground.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3323 Balero Ct
3323 Balero Court, Spring Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$870
1092 sqft
3 bdrm 2 bth home located in Spring Lake. Large covered front porch, eat in kitchen area, WIC in mstr. Large fenced rear yard and 1 car garage. No pets permitted. TEXT HPM1327 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.
1 of 11
Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
6832 Winthrop Drive
6832 Winthrop Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
Great ranch style 3 bedroom 2 bath home with modern updates ready for new tenants! Home has been beautifully maintained and is nestled in the back of an established subdivision. Modern neutral colors throughout home complement its wonderful layout.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
180 Wolfpoint Drive
180 Wolfpoint Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Immaculately and pristinely maintained. All bedrooms upstairs. Large loft at the top of the stairs ideal for computer/play area. Fenced back yard. Pine Forest school district. Large kitchen with island opens to family room.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
332 Lancelot Court
332 Lancelot Court, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
-CUSTOM BUILT HOME ON QUIET COURT, ONLY FIVE MILES FROM POST E. GATE. ALL BRS UPSTAIRS. 1ST FLOOR HAS 9' CEILING AND HARDWOOD FLRS EXCEPT FAM RM. FAM RM AND MAS BEDRM HAVE GAS LOG FPLS. MAS BEDRM SUITE HAS GLAMOR BATH & LRG WIC.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
6324 Castlebrooke Drive
6324 Castlebrooke Lane, Cumberland County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath Home with finished bonus room over garage. Hardwood floors in kitchen and formal dining room. Loaded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and solid surface counter tops. MBR is downstairs...the rest are up.
1 of 7
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
503 N Grogg Street
503 North Grogg Street, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$500
2 WEEKS FREE! This affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located in Spring Lake. This unit has front and rear access for your convenience! The eat in kitchen has lots of light, and the bedroom is spacious.
1 of 10
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1308 King Avenue
1308 King Street, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
2 WEEKS FREE! This affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located in Spring Lake. This unit has front and rear access for your convenience! The eat in kitchen has lots of light, and the bedroom is spacious.
1 of 11
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1307 King Avenue
1307 King Street, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
2 WEEKS FREE! This affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located in Spring Lake. This unit has front and rear access for your convenience! The eat in kitchen has lots of light, and the bedroom is spacious.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
900 Dalmore Drive
900 Dalmore Drive, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home north of base. Bonus room can be used as 4th bedroom. This home features an open floor plan. Great room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and hardwood floor.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
334 BeaconField Drive
334 Beaconfield Drive, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1668 sqft
334 BeaconField Drive Available 11/06/20 Ranch Style Home with Bonus Room! - Stunning 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in the Springfield Subdivision will not last long! This ranch style home features a finished bonus room, cathedral/vaulted ceilings,
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
701 Freda Ct.
701 Freda Court, Spring Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1296 sqft
701 Freda Ct. Available 07/14/20 701 Freda Ct. Spring Lake, NC 28390 Coming Soon! - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with large fenced in back yard! Sits on corner lot in cul-de-sac and within minutes to Ft. Bragg. Small pets negotiable upon owners approval.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Palmate Court
117 Palmate Court, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1950 sqft
117 Palmate Court Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous 2 Story Home in Linden! - This is a very nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Silver Creek Subdivision. It features a good sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Forest
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Monarch at Liberty Pointe in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
708 Mosswood Lane
708 Mosswood Lane, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
708 Mosswood Lane Available 07/31/20 3 Bdrm / 2 Bath For Rent ! - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in an established neighborhood. All new carpets and paint throughout home. Short driving distance to dining and shopping.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
122 London Court
122 London Court, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
650 sqft
This Apartment Home is Model home, but You Could Rent One Like It! This apartment home is a Model Home, but we are leasing for April for one very similar! Contact the office for more details! This property allows self guided viewing without an
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
934 Westland Ridge Rd.
934 Westland Ridge Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1850 sqft
Coming Soon: Mid August - 934 Westland Ridge Rd.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4531 Ruby Road
4531 Ruby Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1500 sqft
4531 Ruby Road Available 07/17/20 3 Bdrm / 1.5 Bth For Rent! - There's no place like home! Click your heels 3x and call this your home! Brick ranch floor plan close to 295 & Ft Bragg.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
155 Lofton Dr
155 Lofton Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
155 Lofton Dr Available 08/15/20 Great home for entertaining! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Kinwood subdivision right off of Ramsey! Home has a spectacular living room with hardwood floors, a loft area and beautiful fireplace.
