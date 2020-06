Amenities

Awesome 3 bdrm 2 bth with finished Bonus Room. Large Great Room with fireplace and wood floors. Open floor plan kitchen with lots of cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Features eat in area and pantry. Mstr bdrm with his/her walk in closets. Mstr bth with jetted tub, dbl vanity and sep shower. Deck in the rear with full privacy fence. Additional storage in the garage. Jack Britt district. Short commute to the base and shopping. Pets per owner approval. TEXT HPM1341 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.