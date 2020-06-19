All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

2601 Pecan

2601 Pecan Drive · (910) 323-4414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2601 Pecan Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2601 Pecan · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
2601 Pecan Available 07/01/20 Lovely home in the Haymont Area - Available 6/22/2020 - This well kept, spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home located in the Haymont area, approx. 2505 sq. ft. This lovely home has a large formal living room, formal dining room, hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. The kitchen has a large eat in area with ceramic tile flooring in the kitchen and laundry area, The upper level of the home has the family/bonus room as well as the third bedroom,The back yard is partially fenced in and a large 10 x 12 outside storage building is included, close to shopping center and minutes to Ft. Bragg. One year lease term required.Property will be available on 7/1/2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Pecan have any available units?
2601 Pecan has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 2601 Pecan currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Pecan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Pecan pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Pecan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 2601 Pecan offer parking?
No, 2601 Pecan does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Pecan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Pecan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Pecan have a pool?
No, 2601 Pecan does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Pecan have accessible units?
No, 2601 Pecan does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Pecan have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Pecan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Pecan have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Pecan does not have units with air conditioning.
