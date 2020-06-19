Amenities

2601 Pecan Available 07/01/20 Lovely home in the Haymont Area - Available 6/22/2020 - This well kept, spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home located in the Haymont area, approx. 2505 sq. ft. This lovely home has a large formal living room, formal dining room, hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. The kitchen has a large eat in area with ceramic tile flooring in the kitchen and laundry area, The upper level of the home has the family/bonus room as well as the third bedroom,The back yard is partially fenced in and a large 10 x 12 outside storage building is included, close to shopping center and minutes to Ft. Bragg. One year lease term required.Property will be available on 7/1/2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5732868)