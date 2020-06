Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home. Kitchen equipped with Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Fenced in Backyard! TEXT HPM1338 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.



This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters

insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/