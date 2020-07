Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center carport cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access kickboxing studio lobby new construction online portal package receiving trash valet yoga

Located in the Warehouse District of downtown Durham, West Village is comprised of ten historic buildings converted into a spacious studio, one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments. The pet-friendly community is comprised of two different sectors which stay true to much of the buildings’ original architecture. The Warehouse District buildings pre-date the 1920’s and feature industrial-style lofts with exposed brick, hardwood floors, ceilings up to 22 feet, oversized windows and original wood beams. The Moore Building features contemporary construction with open, spacious units and clean design elements for a modern luxury feel.