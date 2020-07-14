All apartments in Durham
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

The Village at Auburn

801 E Woodcroft Pkwy · (833) 956-8545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Durham
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

801 E Woodcroft Pkwy, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0622 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,310

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Unit 1802 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,335

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Unit 1223 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,335

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3134 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,410

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1505 sqft

Unit 0232 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,425

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1505 sqft

Unit 3132 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,430

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1505 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Village at Auburn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
online portal
pool table
Discover your luxury rental apartment at the Village at Auburn in Durham, NC. Newly renovated, we offer spacious and elegant layouts nestled within neatly landscaped acreage. You will fall in love with our expansive 1, 2 and 3-bedroom floor plans with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, hardwood-style floors and full-size in-home washer and dryer. Residents enjoy updated community amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, refreshing swimming pool with sun-deck and picnic areas.

Benefit from all of these features, plus easy access to all of the exciting activities around the area. If shopping is what you seek, you will enjoy major retailers such as Nordstrom, Sur La Table, Lululemon, JC Penny and more, a mere 2.5 miles away. Gain quick access to i-40, i-85 or i-540 you can be anywhere in the Raleigh-Durham area within minutes!

Please contact us today and we will be more than happy to reserve your future home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $185 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Village at Auburn have any available units?
The Village at Auburn has 10 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Village at Auburn have?
Some of The Village at Auburn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Village at Auburn currently offering any rent specials?
The Village at Auburn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Village at Auburn pet-friendly?
Yes, The Village at Auburn is pet friendly.
Does The Village at Auburn offer parking?
Yes, The Village at Auburn offers parking.
Does The Village at Auburn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Village at Auburn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Village at Auburn have a pool?
Yes, The Village at Auburn has a pool.
Does The Village at Auburn have accessible units?
No, The Village at Auburn does not have accessible units.
Does The Village at Auburn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Village at Auburn has units with dishwashers.
Does The Village at Auburn have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Village at Auburn has units with air conditioning.

