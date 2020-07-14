Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bike storage garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments dog park e-payments fire pit online portal pool table

Discover your luxury rental apartment at the Village at Auburn in Durham, NC. Newly renovated, we offer spacious and elegant layouts nestled within neatly landscaped acreage. You will fall in love with our expansive 1, 2 and 3-bedroom floor plans with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, hardwood-style floors and full-size in-home washer and dryer. Residents enjoy updated community amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, refreshing swimming pool with sun-deck and picnic areas.



Benefit from all of these features, plus easy access to all of the exciting activities around the area. If shopping is what you seek, you will enjoy major retailers such as Nordstrom, Sur La Table, Lululemon, JC Penny and more, a mere 2.5 miles away. Gain quick access to i-40, i-85 or i-540 you can be anywhere in the Raleigh-Durham area within minutes!



Please contact us today and we will be more than happy to reserve your future home!