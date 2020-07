Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room package receiving trash valet cats allowed accessible coffee bar conference room e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal yoga

Discover stylish living at Creekstone at RTP, a wonderful apartment community located in Durham, NC. Enjoy a range of much sought after apartment features like spacious kitchens with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, built-in computer desks and bookshelves, roomy walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers and private patios and balconies. Our amenity offerings contribute to the ultimate living experience. Utilize our resort style pool and poolside grilling area, fitness center with cardio, strength training and free weights, clubhouse with billiards, media screening room and business center, private off-leash dog park, on-site storage, valet trash, car care center and more. Twelve floor plans guarantee that you’ll find your dream home at Creekstone at RTP.



Adventure awaits in Durham! Close to home, you can spend some quality time with family and friends at Frankie’s Fun Park, catch a movie at Regal Cinemas Brier Creek 14, drink and paint at Pinot’s Palette, shop Br