Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Apex, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Apex renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of your
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
31 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,080
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the gold standard of luxury living in the Colonial Village at Beaver Creek apartment homes located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1592 sqft
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
626 Grand Central Station
626 Grand Central Station, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2213 sqft
MOVING IN 05/30/2020 - BRAND NEW luxury 3 story townhome located in The Village of Apex! 3 bedrooms, 3 FULL bath,1 half, 2-car garage. Open FL with 9 ft ceiling, gorgeous kitchen with large granite island, tile back splash.
Results within 1 mile of Apex

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
842 Firebrick Drive
842 Firebrick Dr, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1993 sqft
Brand NEW energy-efficient Single Family House w/ 3 BR+ 2.5 BA & 2-car garage in Brickyard/ Cary. Access to dining & retail at Parkside Town Commons. Close to RTP & RDU, easy access to HWY 55/540/40.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3708 Linville Gorge Way
3708 Linville Gorge Way, Cary, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
4300 sqft
Executive home in cul-de-sac!! 3 car side entry garage. Home opens to a 2 story foyer, formal family & living room, grand 2 story family room. 1st floor guest suite with full bath. Sun room with french doors.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2919 Sunflower Road
2919 Sunflower Road, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2361 sqft
Great End Unit Luxury SF-Townhome w/ 4 BR+3.5 BA & 2-car garage in highly desirable community, Smith Farm/Apex. Close to RTP, easy access to HWY I-540/64/1/55.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1022 Salt Glaze Lane
1022 Salt Glaze Ln, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2023 sqft
Newly-Constructed, Luxurious End Unit Townhouse - Property Id: 161415 Newly-Constructed, Brand New Beautiful End Unit, luxurious 3-story Townhouse at Brickyard on Route 55 Opposite to Whole Foods. You will be the first one to live in the new house.
Results within 5 miles of Apex
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
48 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,044
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
21 Units Available
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,235
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, with a putting green, fire pits and pool. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. In Park West Village within walking distance of shopping center and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
19 Units Available
Camden Westwood
2100 Summit Ridge Loop, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1332 sqft
These recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Amenities include free cable, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. The shopping and dining of Park West Village is mere moments away.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
Brampton Moors
101 Brampton Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
975 sqft
Brampton Moors sits on nine beautiful acres surrounded by hiking trails and creeks. Units are recently renovated and offer walk-in closets, laundry hookups, ovens, patios or balconies, and ranges.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
32 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$938
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1276 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,246
2080 sqft
This luxurious, green community features a yoga studio, golf room, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Prestonwood Country Club and various shopping and dining options nearby.
Verified

1 of 116

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
61 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
63 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$913
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1135 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1084 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Meridian at Harrison Pointe
2000 Banyon Grove Loop, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,153
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1396 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-40 and walking distance to restaurants. Granite counters, hardwood floors, new finishes. Units have private laundry and extra storage. Concierge, courtyard and pool in the community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
11 Units Available
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1290 sqft
Great location, close to Carolina State and Shaw University. Community is pet-friendly and has 24-hour maintenance, grill, pool and walking trail. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Park at Crossroads
6000 Scarlet Sky Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1435 sqft
Located minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with easy access to upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature high ceilings, workstations, sunrooms and ceramic tiles. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse and a pool.
City Guide for Apex, NC

"I like the way the people say they're always on your side, with a North Carolina smile / I like calling North Carolina home." (-- Sythe Cameron, "I Like Calling North Carolina Home")

With its historic streets, antique gift shops, and railway heritage, Apex, NC has its own treasure chest of artifacts from the past that history junkies will surely appreciate. With its rich history and progressive outlook, this town has a solid past and a bright future. If you want to get in on the upward trend of this vibrant place before it reaches its, er, apex, lets get you an apartment in this vibrant town! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Apex, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Apex renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

