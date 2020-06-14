Apartment List
89 Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fuquay-Varina renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,053
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1245 sqft
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 21 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1041 Leatherstone Lane
1041 Leatherstone Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1669 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of newer construction on this private lot. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and an open concept on the first level that opens up to a private, flat backyard and overlooks a creek below.
Results within 1 mile of Fuquay-Varina
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
222 Amber Acorn Avenue
222 Amber Acorn Ave, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2090 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Mccullers walk subdivision.2090 sqft, 3 Beds &2.5 Baths w/ 2 Car garage.Mendelssohn floor plan offers open concept living room, massive 9” kitchen island, finished rec rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Fuquay-Varina
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Lenoxplace at Garner Station
1100 Lenoxplace Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1168 sqft
All units offer large closets, patios and balconies, along with in-unit washers and dryers. On-site amenities include a fitness center, garages, guest rooms, media room and pool. Situated near downtown just off Garner Station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
12 Units Available
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with screened-in patios/balconies, 9-foot ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis courts and business center. Run errands at nearby Garner Towne Square. Minutes from I-40.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
229 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3108 Summer Oaks Drive
3108 Summer Oaks Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2334 sqft
3108 Summer Oaks Drive Available 07/18/20 Classic Apex Home 3/4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath, Lawn Care Included - Well positioned on a large lot with views is this quintessential two story Transitional home located in idyllic Apex.
Results within 10 miles of Fuquay-Varina
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Camden Asbury Village
841 Handsworth Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,229
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1372 sqft
Minutes from I-40. Apartments have modern features, including lots of storage, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Built-in desks and bookshelves. On-site pool, hot tub, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
Brampton Moors
101 Brampton Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
975 sqft
Brampton Moors sits on nine beautiful acres surrounded by hiking trails and creeks. Units are recently renovated and offer walk-in closets, laundry hookups, ovens, patios or balconies, and ranges.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
31 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,212
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1258 sqft
Move in by 06.28.20 to receive One Month Free on our Two Bedroom Floor Plan!! Call our leasing office today for more details! Restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1592 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
101 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
ARIUM Trailwood
3004 Dorner Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1400 sqft
Our beautiful apartment community features the largest apartments on Gorman Street set in a relaxing wooded atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
ARIUM Lake Johnson
3201 Walnut Crk, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1100 sqft
Tucked away in 82 acres of beautiful forest, ARIUM Lake Johnson Apartment Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina, warmly invites you to experience a refined, sophisticated lifestyle in a natural setting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Regency Place
6210 Saint Regis Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$972
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
936 sqft
Floor plans include one- to two-bedroom units with comfortable features, including a fireplace and carpeted bedrooms. Property amenities include a pool with access to Wi-Fi and dog park. Close to I-40 and Cary Towne Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
11 Units Available
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1290 sqft
Great location, close to Carolina State and Shaw University. Community is pet-friendly and has 24-hour maintenance, grill, pool and walking trail. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
City Guide for Fuquay-Varina, NC

This double-barrel-monikered town came from the 1963 merger of Fuquay, named for a French settler, and Varina, named for a Confederate soldier's wartime pen-pal and later sweetheart, so you know there's plenty of history here.

The town of Fuquay-Varina is located in Wake County, North Carolina. Fuquay-Varina, with a population just below 20,000, is only about a 30-minute drive south of the state capital, Raleigh. The area is rich in tobacco production and agriculture, although its proximity to Research Triangle Park (a major center for research and development) has led to increased housing development and growth. Prepare yourself for warm summers, with July averages around 90 degrees and comparatively temperate winters, with January highs around 50 degrees. All in all, Fuquay-Varina enjoys a moderate subtropical climate befitting its gentility. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fuquay-Varina, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fuquay-Varina renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

