89 Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC with gym
This double-barrel-monikered town came from the 1963 merger of Fuquay, named for a French settler, and Varina, named for a Confederate soldier's wartime pen-pal and later sweetheart, so you know there's plenty of history here.
The town of Fuquay-Varina is located in Wake County, North Carolina. Fuquay-Varina, with a population just below 20,000, is only about a 30-minute drive south of the state capital, Raleigh. The area is rich in tobacco production and agriculture, although its proximity to Research Triangle Park (a major center for research and development) has led to increased housing development and growth. Prepare yourself for warm summers, with July averages around 90 degrees and comparatively temperate winters, with January highs around 50 degrees. All in all, Fuquay-Varina enjoys a moderate subtropical climate befitting its gentility. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fuquay-Varina renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.