123 Apartments for rent in Knightdale, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Knightdale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
21 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
12 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
15 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1401 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
8 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1100 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.
Results within 5 miles of Knightdale
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
10 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1477 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
$
17 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$768
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
11 Units Available
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1240 sqft
Our elegant garden-style apartment homes, plush landscaping and stunning resort style pool with lounging deck will have you feeling like you are on vacation each and every day.
9 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$981
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
11 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
14 Units Available
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$866
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1357 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Raleigh and I-440, with a pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Air-conditioned units are equipped with walk-in closets, dishwasher and cooking range.
28 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$905
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
3 Units Available
Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments
3301 Sungrove Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The all-new Sunnybrook Pointe takes Raleigh apartment living to the next level. Enjoy affordable apartment living with exceptional amenities – swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse with residents’ kitchen, outdoor grills and gazebos.

1 of 19

Hedingham
1 Unit Available
2248 Turtle Point Drive
2248 Turtle Point Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
974 sqft
Available NOW! Like NEW End-Unit townhouse located in Hedingham Golf Course Community! Newly painted, all new appliances, new gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout & more! Athletic center, clubhouse, multiple pools and more! Residents

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
4328 Bartholomew Circle
4328 Bartholomew Circle, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
4328 Bartholomew Circle Available 08/17/20 Large Home in North Raleigh! Community Amenities! - 3BR, 2BA house in beautiful Hedingham. POOL, FITNESS CENTER AND GOLF COURSE INCLUDED IN RENT! Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.

1 of 22

5401 North
1 Unit Available
5501 Wallace Martin Way
5501 Wallace Martin Way, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2037 sqft
Brand New townhome ready for immediate move. END UNIT with lots of upgrades.

1 of 22

Hedingham
1 Unit Available
4925 Long Point Court
4925 Long Point Court, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2778 sqft
Beautiful custom built home on a private cul-de-sac in golf community close to downtown Raleigh. Cathedral ceiling in both LR and FR, Master suite on main floor. Hardwoods on first floor and stairs, cherry cabinets in kitchen and master bath.

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
3801 Sapphire Ridge Court
3801 Sapphire Ridge Court, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2466 sqft
Brand New Energy Star Certified Construction!! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom brand new home in Holden Ridge, located in a cul-de-sac surrounded by nature! Enjoy over 2400 square feet with this open floor concept on the first floor.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
3640 Massey Ridge Court
3640 Massey Ridge Court, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2433 sqft
Come see this gorgeous home in Holden Ridge!! Spacious 2433 sq ft, 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms with tile. Downstairs study or office for your convenience. Beautiful vinyl plank floors throughout the first floor with carpet throughout the second floor.

1 of 33

1 Unit Available
3800 Sapphire Ridge Court
3800 Sapphire Ridge Court, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2433 sqft
A must see Brand New, Energy Star Certified home in Holden Ridge!! Spacious 2433 sq ft home complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan, downstairs office/study along with a large walk out deck overlooking

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
6039 Kayton Street
6039 Kayton St, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1750 sqft
First to live in brand new 3 story 3 bed 3.5 bath town home for rent. Attached 1 car Garage with space of 2 car garage.

1 of 15

5401 North
1 Unit Available
6631 Perry Creek Road
6631 Perry Creek Road, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Available 7/10/20. Dogs w/size limit, no cats. Great 3bdr/3ba townhome in beautiful 5401 North. This 3 level townhome has plenty of upgrades including wood flooring in living areas, center island in kitchen along with SS appliances & gas stove.

1 of 30

5401 North
1 Unit Available
6600 Truxton Lane
6600 Truxton Lane, Wake County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2754 sqft
Gorgeous former model home, never lived in! 1st floor features master suite, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen w/ center island, double oven, gas stove, granite countertops, SS appliances. Rear garage entry to mudroom, laundry room and guest bath.
City Guide for Knightdale, NC

Back in the year 1700, the Lords Proprietor of the Carolina Colony employed John Lawson to explore what is now the Knightdale area. After a meeting together with the Tuscarora Native American tribe, Lawson came to an amicable agreement and purchased a sizable section of the surrounding lands. Upon receiving Lawson's report in 1701, the King of England - King William III - set about apportioning the land to those who were willing to settle.

Since 1701, thousands of residents have made the town of Knightdale, located in Wake County, their home. When the population exploded over the last two decades, Knightdale gained the honor of becoming part of the metro region and a suburb of Raleigh. Along with moderate temperatures throughout the seasons, and the exception of extra humidity in the summer, Knightdale is a great place to be. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Knightdale, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Knightdale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

