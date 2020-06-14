123 Apartments for rent in Knightdale, NC with gym
Back in the year 1700, the Lords Proprietor of the Carolina Colony employed John Lawson to explore what is now the Knightdale area. After a meeting together with the Tuscarora Native American tribe, Lawson came to an amicable agreement and purchased a sizable section of the surrounding lands. Upon receiving Lawson's report in 1701, the King of England - King William III - set about apportioning the land to those who were willing to settle.
Since 1701, thousands of residents have made the town of Knightdale, located in Wake County, their home. When the population exploded over the last two decades, Knightdale gained the honor of becoming part of the metro region and a suburb of Raleigh. Along with moderate temperatures throughout the seasons, and the exception of extra humidity in the summer, Knightdale is a great place to be. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Knightdale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.