Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Mebane, NC with garage

Mebane apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
16 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$914
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
508 Bunker Ct
508 Bunker Drive, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2466 sqft
Open concept home in popular Arrowhead community convenient to shopping, hwys! 3Bed/2Ba with 1st floor w/hardwoods, FR w/stacked stone corner fireplace, light & bright Kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters & center island.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
203 Briarwood Drive
203 Briarwood Drive, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
Immaculate, beautiful one level home situated on a large lot with extensive landscaping that backs up to a tranquil, winding, tree-lined creek. View from the first floor master bedroom overlooks the park-like back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Mebane

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1218 Sundown Dr
1218 Sundown Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
1218 Sundown Dr Available 05/15/20 Will Go Fast! 3 BD Remodeled House in Mebane With Huge Garage - Available May 15th! - Fabulous location! Only 5 miles to I-40, 4.5 miles to Tanger Outlets, and 2.5 miles to downtown Mebane.
Results within 10 miles of Mebane
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Heritage Apartments
405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$863
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1254 sqft
Large floor plans showcase amenities such as ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, security alarms and walk-in closets. Neighborhood features include a playground and picnic area equipped with grills.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1509 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
525 Historic Dr
525 Historic Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1724 sqft
NEAR CHAPEL HILL, UNC and Duke, NEW townhome 3b/2.5b, Harmony at Waterstone, available NOW! - Fantastic location near medical centers, Duke and UNC, easy commute to Chapel Hill and Durham, access to HW 40 and HW 80 & downtown, nearby outlets stores.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
332 Fountain Place
332 Fountain Place, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2137 sqft
W. Burlington - Located in Historical District of Burlington! 4BR, 2.5 Bath home featuring Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Office/Study, Covered back porch, Detached 2 car garage with 10 x 19 room above.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1405 N Graham Hopedale Rd
1405 North Graham Hopedale Road, Alamance County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1586 sqft
Two bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod in Burlington-MUST SEE!! - Home sweet home! This gem in Burlington offers two bedrooms and 1.5 bath, two bonus areas upstairs, fresh paint, new carpet & other updates, and two screened in porches.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
511 Historic Drive
511 Historic Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1634 sqft
Almost Brand New! Only 1 Year old, Beautiful 3 bed, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mebane, NC

Mebane apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

