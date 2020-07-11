All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 906 Park Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
906 Park Ridge Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:55 PM

906 Park Ridge Road

906 Park Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

906 Park Ridge Road, Durham, NC 27713

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Current specials: $50 application fee, $100 refundable reservation fee (half off - save $100!)

Prices and specials subject to change daily; please visit our website for the most current information:
www.parkridgeestates-prg.com

APARTMENT DESCRIPTION:
Our popular Waterford floorplan boasts 830 square feet of spacious luxury. Enter into the open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen space that maximizes the roomy feel. The living room features gorgeous oversized windows and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. This apartment features a private patio with ample outdoor storage and a huge closet in the bedroom. Of our available floorplans at Park Ridge Estates, the Waterford has the largest bedroom, living room, bathroom, countertops, and storage space by far!

Click here to see a video of this floorplan:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHWxX1keAj0&t=16s

ABOUT OUR COMMUNITY:
Find serenity at Park Ridge Estates' gorgeous, natural community. Located on 30 acres of private woods, Park Ridge Estates is a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of North Carolina's downtown Durham and Research Triangle, the academic hub that includes Duke University, UNC, NC Central University and NC State. Park Ridge Estates is fewer than ten minutes from Chapel Hill and Southpoint! Enjoy a taste of modern luxury amongst a wooded setting. Come home to Park Ridge Estates today.

We strive to provide an excellent experience for every resident. We have been awarded the 2020 Kingsley Excellence Award for exceeding the industry in resident satisfaction!

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Sparkling Outdoor Pool • Resident Clubhouse and Lounge • Package Concierge Service • State of the Art Fitness Center • Tennis Courts • 24/7 Business Center • Direct Access to 10 Mile Nature Trail • Gated Bark Park • Located within direct access to I-40, Highway 54, and the airport • Poolside Picnic Area and Grilling Gazebo

APARTMENT AMENITIES:
Private Outdoor Terraces • Stainless Steel Appliances in Select Units • Vaulted Ceilings in Select Units • Washer/Dryer in Select Units • Wood Burning Fireplaces in Select Units • Spacious Walk-in Closets • Stainless Double-basin Kitchen Sinks with Disposal • Rustic Wide-Plank Oak Style Flooring • Light Oak Cabinetry • Espresso Cabinetry in Select Units • Speckled Dark Grey Countertops • Marble Grey Countertops in Select Units

PET INFORMATION:
• Nonrefundable pet fee: $300 for one pet or $500 for two pets.
• Max of two pets allowed.
• Monthly pet rent is $20/pet/month.
• Dogs - Max weight 85lb for 1 dog or 100lbs for two dogs. Breed restrictions apply. Please visit www.parkridgeestates-prg.com/amenities for more details about pet policy.

OFFICE HOURS:
Mon-Fri: 8:30AM-5:30PM
Saturday: 10AM-5PM

Federal law prohibits housing discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, or disability.

Professionally owned and managed by PRG Real Estate
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Park Ridge Road have any available units?
906 Park Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 906 Park Ridge Road have?
Some of 906 Park Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Park Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
906 Park Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Park Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Park Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 906 Park Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 906 Park Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 906 Park Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 Park Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Park Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 906 Park Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 906 Park Ridge Road have accessible units?
Yes, 906 Park Ridge Road has accessible units.
Does 906 Park Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Park Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Park Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 Park Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southpoint Glen
5800 Tattersall Dr
Durham, NC 27713
Park Ridge Estates
810 Park Ridge Rd
Durham, NC 27713
Haven at Patterson Place
5110 Old Chapel Hill Rd
Durham, NC 27707
Cortland Research Park
4405 Waterford Valley Dr
Durham, NC 27713
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St
Durham, NC 27701
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd
Durham, NC 27517
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr
Durham, NC 27707
Falls Pointe at the Park
100 Cascade Falls Ln
Durham, NC 27713

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with ParkingDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
Northeast DurhamWoodcroft
Downing CreekOld West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University