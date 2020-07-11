906 Park Ridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse concierge dog park gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Current specials: $50 application fee, $100 refundable reservation fee (half off - save $100!)



Prices and specials subject to change daily; please visit our website for the most current information:

www.parkridgeestates-prg.com



APARTMENT DESCRIPTION:

Our popular Waterford floorplan boasts 830 square feet of spacious luxury. Enter into the open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen space that maximizes the roomy feel. The living room features gorgeous oversized windows and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. This apartment features a private patio with ample outdoor storage and a huge closet in the bedroom. Of our available floorplans at Park Ridge Estates, the Waterford has the largest bedroom, living room, bathroom, countertops, and storage space by far!



Click here to see a video of this floorplan:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHWxX1keAj0&t=16s



ABOUT OUR COMMUNITY:

Find serenity at Park Ridge Estates' gorgeous, natural community. Located on 30 acres of private woods, Park Ridge Estates is a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of North Carolina's downtown Durham and Research Triangle, the academic hub that includes Duke University, UNC, NC Central University and NC State. Park Ridge Estates is fewer than ten minutes from Chapel Hill and Southpoint! Enjoy a taste of modern luxury amongst a wooded setting. Come home to Park Ridge Estates today.



We strive to provide an excellent experience for every resident. We have been awarded the 2020 Kingsley Excellence Award for exceeding the industry in resident satisfaction!



COMMUNITY AMENITIES:

Sparkling Outdoor Pool • Resident Clubhouse and Lounge • Package Concierge Service • State of the Art Fitness Center • Tennis Courts • 24/7 Business Center • Direct Access to 10 Mile Nature Trail • Gated Bark Park • Located within direct access to I-40, Highway 54, and the airport • Poolside Picnic Area and Grilling Gazebo



APARTMENT AMENITIES:

Private Outdoor Terraces • Stainless Steel Appliances in Select Units • Vaulted Ceilings in Select Units • Washer/Dryer in Select Units • Wood Burning Fireplaces in Select Units • Spacious Walk-in Closets • Stainless Double-basin Kitchen Sinks with Disposal • Rustic Wide-Plank Oak Style Flooring • Light Oak Cabinetry • Espresso Cabinetry in Select Units • Speckled Dark Grey Countertops • Marble Grey Countertops in Select Units



PET INFORMATION:

• Nonrefundable pet fee: $300 for one pet or $500 for two pets.

• Max of two pets allowed.

• Monthly pet rent is $20/pet/month.

• Dogs - Max weight 85lb for 1 dog or 100lbs for two dogs. Breed restrictions apply. Please visit www.parkridgeestates-prg.com/amenities for more details about pet policy.



OFFICE HOURS:

Mon-Fri: 8:30AM-5:30PM

Saturday: 10AM-5PM



Federal law prohibits housing discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, or disability.



Professionally owned and managed by PRG Real Estate

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.