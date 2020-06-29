All apartments in Durham
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

904 Cinnamon Dr.

904 Cinnamon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

904 Cinnamon Drive, Durham, NC 27713

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
904 Cinnamon Dr. Available 08/10/20 3 bedroom townhouse in SW Durham! Auburn Square! - AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST!

If you're looking for proximity to the RTP, The Streets at Southpoint, Durham, Chapel Hill, I-40, and more, then this 3 bedroom townhome may be the perfect fit for you. You'll be within 5 minutes of dining, cinema, retail, and just about everything you can want or need.

Inside you'll find a nice open kitchen with lots of cupboard space and cabinets, dishwasher, fridge, garbage disposal, and microwave. The large living room features a fireplace, and easy access for out back, as it leads to a fenced back patio with a little bit of green. Additionally, the good sized rooms, 2 1/2 baths, and convenience make this a wonderful spot to live.

Let us give you a tour!
-Pets allowed with approval and deposits.
-650+ credit requirement.

Tenants in property, showings require at least 24 hour notice.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Brett and Johnny at properties@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE3234894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Cinnamon Dr. have any available units?
904 Cinnamon Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 904 Cinnamon Dr. have?
Some of 904 Cinnamon Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Cinnamon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
904 Cinnamon Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Cinnamon Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Cinnamon Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 904 Cinnamon Dr. offer parking?
No, 904 Cinnamon Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 904 Cinnamon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Cinnamon Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Cinnamon Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 904 Cinnamon Dr. has a pool.
Does 904 Cinnamon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 904 Cinnamon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Cinnamon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Cinnamon Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Cinnamon Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 904 Cinnamon Dr. has units with air conditioning.
