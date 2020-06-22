Amenities
817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D Available 08/05/20 *Applications Pending* Renovated, well-kept 2 bedroom only 1 block from Duke's East Campus! - Renovated and well-kept second story quad! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath quad in Trinity Heights, less than 1 block from Duke's East Campus and rock wall! Just a 15-minute walk to Whole Foods, Hummingbird Cafe, and all the restaurants and nightlife on Ninth Street and Main Street!
817 N. Buchanan Blvd. has a beautifully painted brick exterior with a large front garden with benches to enjoy the warm weather! Inside the apartment is beautifully finished hardwood floors, great storage, and tons of natural light. Huge eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet storage, stainless appliances, granite counters and subway tile backsplashes. Full-size stacked, front loading washer and dryer included. Two good sized bedrooms have nice closet space and share a remodelled bathroom with tiled shower/tub. Storage closet in the living room as well. Two parking spaces per unit with ample street parking.
Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Simply stunning apartments in a fabulous location!
This is a quad. Photos provided here are from a similar unit- not unit D.
View the home virtually here - https://youtu.be/73u6dKmTySs
Offered by Acorn+Oak Property Management. For more information and to schedule a showing, contact Lynlee Maddren: lynlee@acorn-oak.com.
