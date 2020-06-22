All apartments in Durham
817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D
817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D

817 North Buchanan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

817 North Buchanan Boulevard, Durham, NC 27701
Trinity Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D Available 08/05/20 *Applications Pending* Renovated, well-kept 2 bedroom only 1 block from Duke's East Campus! - Renovated and well-kept second story quad! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath quad in Trinity Heights, less than 1 block from Duke's East Campus and rock wall! Just a 15-minute walk to Whole Foods, Hummingbird Cafe, and all the restaurants and nightlife on Ninth Street and Main Street!

817 N. Buchanan Blvd. has a beautifully painted brick exterior with a large front garden with benches to enjoy the warm weather! Inside the apartment is beautifully finished hardwood floors, great storage, and tons of natural light. Huge eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet storage, stainless appliances, granite counters and subway tile backsplashes. Full-size stacked, front loading washer and dryer included. Two good sized bedrooms have nice closet space and share a remodelled bathroom with tiled shower/tub. Storage closet in the living room as well. Two parking spaces per unit with ample street parking.

Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Simply stunning apartments in a fabulous location!

This is a quad. Photos provided here are from a similar unit- not unit D.

View the home virtually here - https://youtu.be/73u6dKmTySs

Offered by Acorn+Oak Property Management. For more information and to schedule a showing, contact Lynlee Maddren: lynlee@acorn-oak.com.

(RLNE5845879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D have any available units?
817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D have?
Some of 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D does offer parking.
Does 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D have a pool?
No, 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D have accessible units?
No, 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
